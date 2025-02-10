Roberta “Robbie” M. Hargis

December 20th, 1941 – February 4th, 2025

Roberta M. Hargis, known as Robbie, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2025, in Overland Park, Kansas, at the age of 83. Born in Washington D.C. on December 20, 1941, she graced this world with her warmth and generosity, leaving behind a legacy of love and cherished memories.

After graduating from Colorado State University with a degree in political science, Robbie married Richard C. Hargis. The love of her life, on May 31, 1963. Together, they built a beautiful life filled with laughter and adventure. In 1967, they welcomed their first son, Kirk Alan, followed by their second son, Kent Charles, in 1970. Much to their surprise and joy, their daughter Katie was born in 1985.

Robbie spent her career in sales with distinguished companies such as Colgate and Bristol-Myers, culminating in a successful retirement from Procter & Gamble in 2003. Her work took her across Denver, Southern California, and Kansas City, where she became renowned for her ability to know the newest and greatest products and navigate the roads with ease, always knowing the best shortcuts.

A woman of varied interests, Robbie found joy in playing golf, traveling the world with Rick, “golden girl” trips, and immersing herself in community activities. She sang in the Church of the Resurrection choir and was a compassionate member of both the grief and cancer support groups at the church. Her love for bridge, crossword puzzles, fine dining, and a good glass of Merlot enriched her days.

Robbie and Rick were lifelong Denver Broncos fans, proudly holding season tickets since 1970. Their passion for the team was a staple of their family life, cheering together through victories and defeats.

In 1994, the family relocated to Laguna Niguel, California, and then moved to Overland Park, Kansas in 1997. After retiring, Robbie and Rick fulfilled a dream by moving to The Villages, Florida, where they enjoyed a couple of joyous years golfing and relishing each other & company.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband Rick, dear son Kent, mother Catherine Westby, father Robert B. Westby, brother Bob Westby, mother-in-law Jean (Mimi) Hargis, and father-in-law Joe (Pepe) Hargis, Robbie is now reunited with them in eternal peace.

She is survived by her son Kirk (Sheri) Hargis of Summerville, SC, and daughter Katie (Clint) Zier of Bucyrus, KS, sister Bonnie Day of Denver, CO, sister-in-law J’ann (John) of Longmont, CO, many nieces and nephews and her greatest blessings, her grandsons Zach Hargis, Nick Hargis, Kellan Zier and Carter Zier. Family and friends will forever cherish her memory and the love she generously shared.

A celebration of Robbie’s life and burial of her ashes will be held at a later date at Evergreen Memorial Park in Evergreen, Colorado, alongside her beloved husband Rick and son Kent. The family will post details on services as soon as a plan is finalized.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Church of the Resurrection https://reg.learningstream.com/s_reg/reg_registration_maintenance.aspx?ek=0020-0020-2DDAD236A98348AD84E134D340CC3DB0

Address for Evergreen Memorial Park:26624 N. Turkey Creek Rd.Evergreen, CO 80439

Robbie’s spirited presence and kind heart touched countless lives. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her. In her final days, she said “I’ve been waiting my whole life to meet Jesus.” We have no doubt the Heavenly Father embraced her in his arms.

