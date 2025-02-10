February 6, 1955 — January 19, 2025

Olathe, Kansas

William “Chip” Dodson Oldham IV, a sweet soul whose spirit transcended the challenges he faced, departed this life on January 19, 2025, in the comfort of his home in Olathe, Kansas. Born on February 6, 1955, in Kansas City, MO, Chip filled his years with love, faith, and resilience, leaving an indelible mark on all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Chip, affectionately known for his unwavering faith and deep spirituality, was a cherished member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. His devotion quieted the storms of life, as he passionately admired St. Michael the Archangel, whose strength and guidance became a source of comfort for him. The beauty of prayer resonated within his heart, echoing through the sacred spaces he graced. His favorite prayer was the prayer to St. Michael the Archangel. Chip was known to recite it multiples times a day to bring him peace and comfort through his struggles.

A 1973 graduate of East High School in Kansas City, MO, Chip’s journey led him to serve in the Air Force, where he embraced the call to duty with Honor and pride. This chapter of his life revealed the courage that resided within him, nurtured by his formidable spirit and persistent determination. His military service became a testament not only to his bravery but also to the depth of his character, shaped by a loving upbringing from his parents, William Dodson Oldham III and Loretta (Comi) Oldham, who have since passed on, in 1981 & 2018 respectively.

As the only child, and the fourth of his name, in a family full of love, Chip navigated the complexities of life with a heart wide open, embracing the nuances of joy and sorrow alike. The color blue, which was his favorite, seemed to symbolize the calm yet profound depth of his being.

Chip’s life, though marked with challenges due to some disabilities, was one of inspiration—a tapestry woven from threads of compassion and complexity, spirituality and resilience. He found kinship with his extended family—his nieces, nephews, and cousins, along with the wonderful staff at ArCare—who continue to carry his memory forward, each story a precious reminder of the warmth and light he emanated.

In every prayer offered, in every shared memory, Chip will remain a fond remembrance to those who loved him, forever cherished in their hearts and thoughts. As he reunites with his beloved parents in Heaven, may he rest in the peace and grace he so richly deserved, his spirit soaring high.

All services will be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1307 Holmes Rd., KCMO 64106, on Saturday, February 8th with Visitation at 9:30am and Funeral Requiem Mass following at 10am. Interment held at Forest Hill Cemetery, 6901 Troost Ave., KCMO 64131. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 re: Gift in Memory of William “Chip” Dodson Oldham IV.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.