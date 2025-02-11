March 21, 1935 — February 10, 2025

Eva Jo Rudkin, born on March 21, 1935, in Purdy, Arkansas, peacefully passed away of natural causes on February 10, 2025, in Olathe, Kansas, at the age of 89.

Eva Jo was a dedicated and hardworking individual who spent her career in the Shawnee Mission School District food service, retiring as a respected kitchen manager. Her commitment to nourishing young minds was only rivaled by her devotion to her family and community.

A woman of many interests, Eva Jo found joy in water skiing, fishing, camping, and gardening. She was especially talented in arts and crafts, and her culinary skills were cherished by all who had the pleasure of sharing a meal with her. A devoted member of her church community, she spent countless hours volunteering and making an impact in the lives of those around her.

Eva Jo was preceded in death by her beloved parents, John and Roua Wall, her sisters Annis, Evelyn, Gladys, and Carlene, her brothers Everett, Jimmy, Jake, and Jerry, and her great-grandson Karter Krum. Their memories remained close to her heart throughout her life.

She is survived by her loving son Steve Rudkin (Sherry) and daughter Karla Doan (Frank). Her legacy continues through her cherished grandchildren: Kale Krum (Tj), Mitch Rudkin, Brad Rudkin (Aarron), and Kaycee Krum, as well as her great-grandsons Lukas Rudkin, Ryker Rudkin, Jackson Krum, Grant Krum, Staley Parker, and Sullivan Parker. She is also survived by her dear sisters Ina Taylor and Louise Moore, and her brother Kenneth Wall.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Eva Jo’s life at the visitation on Monday, February 17, at the Amos Family Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Ascend Hospice. Eva Jo will be remembered for her warmth, kindness, and unwavering dedication to her loved ones. Her spirit and love will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

