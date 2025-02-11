H. Benjamin Funk

December 22, 1933 — February 7, 2025

Herbert Benjamin Funk, 91, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2025, surrounded by the love of his family. Born in White City, Kansas, on December 22, 1933, Ben lived a life of purpose, kindness, and dedication to his family, community, and country.

Ben served in the United States Air Force as a navigator before he earned his master’s degree in accounting from Kansas State University in 1961 and became a lifelong member of the Acacia Fraternity.

Ben worked as an auditor at Commerce Bank from 1973 until his retirement in 1999. He was known for his meticulous attention to detail, a quality that extended beyond his profession to his love of collecting and cataloging cherished memories.

In his retirement, Ben became an avid traveler and spent countless hours volunteering for various organizations. He was a devoted member of Old Mission Methodist Church and his joyful, compassionate nature left a mark on everyone he encountered.

Ben’s greatest joy in life was his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Brighton Funk; his sister, Betty Orr; his children, Bryan Funk, Cary (Julie) Funk, Layne (Michelle) Funk, Laurie (Scott) Miesse, and Lynn (Rob) Spillar; his grandchildren, Jack (Allison) Funk, Daniel Funk, Christina Funk, Carson (Linnea) Funk, Braden (Christina) Funk, Tyler (Erin) Miesse, Michelle Miesse, Kelton (Jessica) Spillar, and Kane (Garrett) Spillar; and his great-grandchildren, Treygan and Tristen Miesse.

Ben was preceded in death by his parents, Bessie Braun Funk and Herbert Lester Funk; his grandson, Dalton Funk; and his first wife, Jody Funk.

Ben’s legacy of love, integrity, and service will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. His memory will be treasured always.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the following: Acacia Fraternity at K-State, St. Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City, Old Mission Methodist Church Daycare Program.

