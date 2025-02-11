It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of James (Jim) Custer Spencer, beloved husband, father, and grandpa, who died suddenly on February 6, 2025 at the age of 86. Born January 7, 1939 in Kansas City, Jim was a master trumpeter, playing in diverse settings such as Tony DiPardo’s Chiefs Band, the American Royal, the Kansas City Lyric Opera Orchestra, Tivoli Music Hall Orchestra at Worlds of Fun and the Kansas City Symphony. He was also a passionate teacher, still teaching private lessons until his last days.

Jim was active in the Boy Scouts in his younger days, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. He was Scout Master for several years for Troop 395. He was known to take the troop on long hikes during campouts dubbed as “Spencer Death Marches.”

Jim rarely met a stranger; he was a friend to everyone he met. He would always pick up the phone when someone called, no matter what he was doing.

Jim is survived by his wife Carol of 48 years, dog Nikki, daughters Sarah Spencer (Lenexa, KS) and Shelley Griffin (Manhattan, KS), sons Robert Berndt (Florissant, CO) and Will Berndt (Chicago, IL), and grandchildren Nichole Spencer, Samantha Troyer, and Logan Troyer. He was preceded in death by his son Matt Spencer and parents Herbert and Bonnie Spencer.

A funeral mass will take place at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11300 W 103rd St, Overland Park, KS at 10:00AM on Saturday, February 15, 2025. Visitation begins at 9:00AM at the church with a luncheon following the service. Private family burial at a later date. Happy Hour Saturday, February 15, 2025 2:00-4:00PM at 14124 W 88th Terrace, Lenexa, KS.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.