Johnson County’s biggest public school districts announced Tuesday that classes on Wednesday would be canceled ahead of a winter storm expected to roll in overnight.

Blue Valley, Olathe, Shawnee Mission and USD 232 in De Soto all said schools and district facilities would be closed on Wednesday.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Gardner Edgerton and Spring Hill schools had not announced any closures.

Forecasters say 4 to 7 inches now expected

The National Weather Service Kansas City’s field office in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, said on Tuesday afternoon that snow is expected to begin falling in the region after midnight.

Total snowfall of three to seven inches is now forecast, according to the National Weather Service.

Snowfall expected to move in tonight and end Wednesday afternoon. Higher end amounts are more uncertain, but generally expect 3-7 inches across the area. Highest amounts are expected along the KS/NE and MO/IA borders. pic.twitter.com/iOG7n5QKFX — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 11, 2025

A winter storm warning goes into effect throughout the Kansas City region, including Johnson County, from midnight until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

“Travel could be very difficult,” a bulletin from the National Weather Service said. “Consider delaying travel if you can. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”

Conferences being rescheduled

Blue Valley schools noted in its announcement Tuesday that all parent-teacher conferences for Wednesday would also be canceled.

Building administrators will send more information about when conferences will be rescheduled.

In Olathe, Wednesday was originally scheduled as a half-day to allow for conferences. The district says conferences scheduled for Wednesday will be rescheduled for Feb. 19.

In both Olathe and Shawnee Mission, officials said all daycare services would also be canceled Wednesday.