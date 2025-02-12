Explore JCPRD: New trail connects Walnut Grove area to Gary L. Haller Trail, completes 5-mile loop

By David Markham

The South Loop Trail, a two-mile paved trail on Shawnee Mission Park’s south side which completes a 5-mile paved trail around the park’s lake, opened in late 2024 and is seeing use by park patrons.

“As soon as the asphalt went in, people jumped on the trail, and now that it’s officially open, we see lots of people utilizing it,” said Project Manager Nick Ward-Bopp. “I’m pleasantly surprised to see how many bike users are on it every day. I imagined it would be much more popular for walkers and runners, but so far, it seems to be attracting all.”

The new two-mile paved trail connects the Mill Creek Streamway Park’s Gary L. Haller Trail near Shelter #8 to the Walnut Grove and Parkhurst trails near Shelter #10 in the park’s south Walnut Grove area. The 10-foot-wide multipurpose trail is similar to those found in JCPRD’s streamway parks. The first of two phases of trail construction began in early March, and the second phase was completed in late October.

Goals met by the new trail include connecting existing trails, improving safety for all park users, and increasing access to scenic areas of the park.

“Walkers and cyclists are liking the connection to trails, and new areas to explore on the south side of Shawnee Mission Park,” Ward-Bopp said. “This is the first paved trail that meanders near a two-acre pond near the southeast corner of the park that most parkgoers haven’t seen.”

Some of the comments JCPRD has received about the new trail via social media include “The vision is complete…great job! Love it!,” and “Such a great expansion – great idea.”

Ward-Bopp said work on the trail brought “no big surprises, but we were able to move the trail alignment several times during construction to avoid damaging healthy trees we wanted to save.”

This project also included the installation of roundabout within the park at the intersection where John Barkley Drive meets Ridgeview Road as a way of aligning and correcting what citizen surveys had identified as a confusing or difficult to navigate intersection.

Also constructed as part of this project were four concrete pads along the new trail that are now available for memorial benches with bench plaques.

JCPRD memorials allow patrons an opportunity to celebrate a loved one’s life, accomplishments, or memory in a beautiful, natural setting. Any remaining funds from memorial gifts will support The Parks & Recreation Foundation of Johnson County, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that cultivates relationships and builds capacity for JCPRD and related philanthropic initiatives. For more information or to complete a Memorial Designation Form, go to JCPRD.com/595/Memorials.

Learn more about this project or to see a map of the South Loop Trail, go to JCPRD.com/2008/Shawnee-Mission-Park-South-Loop-Trail.