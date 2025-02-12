fbpx
Good news

Johnson County Good News: Debate champions, Forbes 30 under 30, teacher of the year

Members of the Blue Valley Southwest debate team.
Members of the Blue Valley Southwest debate team took home a state championship in 5A 4-Speaker Debate. Photo via X.

Greetings, Johnson County! Here’s another dose of positive, heartwarming things happening in our community.

We kicked off the new year with a resolution to ourselves and our readers by answering one question:

How can we share more good news happening in our community?

Twice a month, we’ll be sharing a collection of some of the happy news that came into our inboxes and across our social media feeds.

How to tell us your good news

If you have good news too, we’d like you to share that with us. You can do so in a number of ways. You can:

And now, onto our latest roundup of good news!

BV North debate teams win state championships

Two high school debate teams out of Blue Valley Schools, including Blue Valley North and Blue Valley Southwest, took home state championships for their accomplishments in debate and forensics.

Olathe North grad on Forbes 30 Under 30 list

Tobi Gbile, a graduate of Olathe North and a senior manager of collaborations at Gap Inc., is on the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

Tobi Gbile
Tobi Gbile. Photo credit @jassieuo via Tobi Gbile’s website.

BV West grad selected in MLS draft

Colin Welsh, a graduate of Blue Valley West, was drafted late last year into Major League Soccer.

Olathe teacher honored by Kansas Council of History Education

Winston Heilman, a teacher at Prairie Trail Middle School, was named the teacher of the year for elementary and middle school education.

Aspiria campus manager wins business award

The Overland Park Chamber of Commerce selected Occidental Management, which operates the Aspiria campus and the Overland Park Xchange, to receive the Business Hall of Honor Award.

The award recognizes businesses that have made significant contributions to economic development and quality of life in Overland Park, according to a press release. The chamber honored Aspiria with the award earlier this month at a luncheon.

Federal judge speaks at MLK celebration in Olathe

Senior U.S. District Judge for Kansas Julie A. Robinson spoke last month at a Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration on the campus of MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe.

Robinson is the first African American appointed U.S. District Judge for the District of Kansas.

3 JoCo students make SNHU dean’s list

Three Johnson County students made the fall 2024 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University, including:

  • Jeffrey Cundiff of Lenexa
  • Joseph Balikuddembe of Overland Park
  • Janae Hlavacek of Mission

Leawood student makes Shenandoah dean’s list

Margot Herber of Leawood earned a spot on the Dean’s List at Shenandoah University for the fall 2024 semester.

Two dozen JoCo students make Missouri State’s dean’s list

Two dozen students from Johnson County earneed a spot on the fall 2024 dean’s list at Missouri State University, including:

  • Elise Dahm of Olathe
  • Libby Davis of Overland Park
  • Maelyne Delerue of Overland Park
  • Andrew Duwe of Lenexa
  • Cassie Frias of Shawnee
  • Amy Gotfredson of Olathe
  • Addison Graham of Olathe
  • Abby Hansen of Overland Park
  • Jane Hansen of Overland Park
  • Caleb Hernandez of Olathe
  • Morgan Horn of Mission
  • Adam Jones of Overland Park
  • Will Lowry of Roeland Park
  • Cameron McCarthy of Olathe
  • Grace McConnell of Overland Park
  • Spencer Mohn of Olathe
  • Luke Ortega of Lenexa
  • Kylie Overbaugh of Shawnee
  • Jackson Ranck of Lenexa
  • Tiera Sayles of Lenexa
  • Sophie Shaw of Overland Park
  • Alana Shields of Olathe
  • Melody Wasco of Overland Park
  • Mindy Welland of Olathe

Leah Wankum
Leah Wankum

Hi there! I’m Leah Wankum, and I’m the Post’s Deputy Editor. I’m thrilled to call Johnson County home, and I’m deeply committed to the Post’s philosophy that an informed community is a strong community.

I’m a native of mid-Missouri, and attended high school in Jefferson City before going on to the University of Central Missouri, where I earned a master’s degree in mass communication.

Prior to joining the Post as a reporter in 2018, I was the editor of the Richmond News in Ray County, Missouri. I’ve also written for several publications, including the Sedalia Democrat and KC Magazine.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at leah@johnsoncountypost.com.

