Updated: Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Lenexa Police are investigating after two women, whom officials say were sisters, were found shot to death inside a home early Wednesday.

In a news release, Lenexa Police spokesperson Master Police Officer Danny Chavez said officers were called to a house in the 15400 block of West 90th St. for a welfare check shortly after 5 a.m.

Chavez said officers had information that someone inside may have been shot.

The house is on 90th Street near Twilight Lane, two blocks west of Lackman Road.

“Upon entering the home, officers located two adult females who were deceased,” Chavez said in the release. “An adult male suspect, believed to be related to the victims, has been taken into custody.”

Lenexa firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were called to the same house at 5:21 a.m.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that firefighters confirmed both victims to be deceased at 5:30 a.m.

Chavez said the deaths remain under investigation by Lenexa detectives with assistance from the Johnson County Crime Lab.

In comments to the Post later Wednesday, Chavez confirmed the two women were sisters. It’s still unclear how the male suspect is related to the victims.

Chavez said the man was detained for questioning in Liberty, Missouri, on Wednesday morning and was ultimately arrested by Lenexa Police.

Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation can contact Lenexa Police at 913-477-7301 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous.