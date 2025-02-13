August 16, 1933 — February 11, 2025

Overland Park

Merrill Dee Clark went to Heaven on February 11, 2025. Dee was the son of Clara Velma Cox Clark and Howard L. Clark. He grew up on a farm near Leeton, MO. Dee received a BS and a BSE degree in Physics and an MA in Mathematics from Central Missouri State University (62’). He taught mathematics in St. Ann and Independence, MO. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army (1953-1955), served as a Deacon in multiple Southern Baptist Churches, was a member of the Gideons International, served on the Board of Directors of City Union Mission and was a member of Nall Avenue Baptist Church (SBC) in Prairie Village, KS. He loved singing and was a member of the local Barbershop Chorus and the ‘Homeward Bound’ Quartet. Mr. Clark retired after 27 years with IBM Marketing in 1991. Dee was a real NASCAR fan, having season tickets for RV track parking for the first 13 years at Kansas Speedway. He was also a Sports car fan, owning a 1952 MG-TD for 16 years, a 1966 Corvette Roadster for 50 years, and a 2022 C8 mid-engine Corvette Roadster.

He is survived by his spouse, Gloria Jane Dady Clark, of the home; four sons, Lindell Dee Clark and Anita Ruth Popovich Clark of Merriam, KS, Eric Stefan Clark of Williamsburg, KS, Brian Dane Clark and Rachel Lin Siegismund Clark of Overland Park, KS and Dr. Gordon Blake Clark and Tracy Ann Pauli Clark of Shawnee, KS; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and six nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter, Janis Rene’e Clark, his brother, Dwight Lindell Clark and two sisters, Mary Virginia Clark Saxton and Dorothy Ann Clark Thompson.

Services will be on Monday, February 17th at the Nall Avenue Baptist Church in Prairie Village, KS at 10:00 am. Visitation will start at 9:00 am. It is requested no flowers be given and all memorials be given to City Union Mission, 1108 E 10th St, Kansas City, MO 64106.

Burial will be at Mineral Creek Cemetery in Leeton, MO.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.