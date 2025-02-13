February 22, 1947 — February 8, 2025

Overland Park

On February 8, 2025, our beloved husband, father, papa and friend, James Joseph Woods, passed away peacefully with his family by his side.

Jim was born on February 22, 1947, in Lackawanna, New York, and was adopted into the loving arms and hearts of his mother and father, Rose Mlinar Woods, and Laverne Leo Woods. Jim spent an idyllic childhood in East Herkimer, New York. He attended schools in both East Herkimer and Herkimer. The bonds he formed with this area and with his schoolmates remained strong and cherished throughout his life.

Jim leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Frances D’Ambrosio Woods, their son James Joseph Woods Jr. (Susan Ann), and daughter Mary Anne Pilgrim (Gary Paul) along with grandchildren Sarah Rosemary Woods, Lauren Elizabeth Woods, Benjamin Chase Pilgrim and Carter Drew Pilgrim. He also leaves behind his sister Kathleen Hathaway, and his in-laws, Mary Louise Nichols, Phylis Jean and George Sylvester, Tony Laufer, Jacqueline and Peter Bianchi, and many nieces and nephews. Jim was predeceased by his brother-in law, Paul Francis Nichols, and his sister-in-law Marie Antonia D’Ambrosio Laufer.

Later in life, Jim was fortunate to meet his birth family. He delighted in telling everyone how amazing they all are and that his name when he was born was Dean William.

Jim attended the University of Dayton, and finished his studies with two masters degrees, Business and Accounting. He enlisted in the Air Force during the Vietnam War and served his country for 21 years, going to Officer Training School and retiring as a Captain. His tours of duty included Taiwan, Spain, Sicily, and several state side bases.

After hours, Jim’s favorite hobbies were golf and bowling. He loved to play and he loved to compete. Among his proudest sports moments were his two hole-in-one golf shots and the day he bowled a perfect 300 game in league play. Jim also loved to watch thoroughbred races and the racetrack at Saratoga could easily be called his favorite place to be. When he moved to Kansas, he considered himself fortunate to play golf every weekday with a great group of friends.

He was a strong and loving presence in the lives of his family and will be missed beyond measure.

Friends and relatives are invited to a celebration of Jim’s life which will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 3pm, at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS, 66210.

