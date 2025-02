A Lenexa man faces two charges of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of his mother and aunt.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday charged Luke Anthony Howard, 34, with two counts of first-degree murder, saying the killings were intentional and premeditated.

Lenexa Police on Thursday morning identified the two victims as Valerie Howard, 63, and Joyce Austin, 71, both of Lenexa.

In a statement, Lenexa Master Police Sgt. Danny Chavez confirmed Valerie Howard was Luke Howard’s mother.

Chavez said the two victims were former sisters-in-law who both lived in a home in the 15400 block of West 90th Street where a shooting took place early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the home just after 5 a.m. Wednesday for a welfare check.

The house is on 90th Street near Twilight Lane, two blocks west of Lackman Road.

Upon arriving, police officers found the two female victims both dead from gunshot wounds.

Luke Howard was taken into custody Wednesday morning in Liberty, Missouri.

Chavez said Thursday morning that Howard remained in custody in Missouri and will be extradited to Johnson County to face the murder charges.

Online court records show that no date for an initial hearing for Howard has been set.

A criminal affidavit that gives a probable cause statement for Howard’s arrest says Howard turned himself in to police in Liberty, Missouri, and told officers he had shot his aunt because she was evicting him from her house.

According to the affidavit, he admitted to Liberty Police that he had also shot and killed his mother.