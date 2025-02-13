Nov 16, 1941 – Feb 06, 2025

Virginia Cannady, 83, of Overland Park, KS, passed away on February 6, 2025. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2025, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., with Mass immediately following at 10:30 a.m. at Queen of the Holy Rosary, 7023 W 71st St, Overland Park, KS 66204. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Poor of Jesus Christ, Franciscan Sisters and Friars.

Virginia was born on November 16, 1941, in Olathe, KS, to Juan and Jesus “Jessie” (Ayala) Velasquez. She grew up in Gardner, KS, and spent most of her life in Overland Park, KS. Virginia graduated from Gardner High School in 1959 and attended Emporia State University. On July 1, 1966, Virginia married David Walter Cannady in Fairway, KS.

A dedicated and loving mother, Virginia was known for her generosity and kindness. She loved spending time with her family and helping others. She found great joy in caring for her siblings, especially when they needed her most. Virginia worked at VSR Financial as an administrative assistant, and after retirement, she volunteered several days a week at Catholic Charities, preparing meals for families through her parish at Queen of the Holy Rosary. She also took great pride in serving as a civil servant by volunteering with the Johnson County Election Office, working from 7 a.m. until the last polls closed.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and was the last surviving sibling out of nine: Raymond Velasquez, David Velasquez, Johnny Velasquez, Esther Oberhellman, Larry Velasquez, Stella Montag, Linda Shipley Grahovac, and Rita Corbit. She is survived by her husband, David, and their children: Jennifer Maria Cannady (Clint Thezan) of Leawood, KS; Scott Cannady of Overland Park, KS; and Mark Cannady of Las Vegas, NV. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Ross Cannady (Kylie) of Kansas City, MO; Paige Simpson (Ross) of Prairie Village, KS; Megan Cannady of Las Vegas, NV; and Jake Cannady of Las Vegas, NV. Virginia is also survived by her great-grandchild, Elbe Simpson, many loving nieces and nephews, and her lifelong friend, Joyce Klein.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.