David C. Mitchell, of Olathe, KS passed away in serene peace at Hospice House of Olathe on February 11th, 2025. Dave was born in Joplin, Missouri, June 1, 1948. He is preceded by his parents, Betty G. Ensminger, Dan Mitchell, and James W. Fleming. His dad, James, worked in the oilfields and so he grew up going north and south from Texas to the Canadian border. He later settled in Great Bend, Kansas.

Although Dave decided to end his formal education at age 17, he did go on to receive his GED and took junior college classes to further help him in his own business. The early end of his education did not deter his quest for advanced skill and knowledge. His quick mind was creative and restless up until the very end. He was exceptionally gifted in the fields of mechanics, architectural design and construction. He was a tireless worker and often held several jobs at the same time in order to support his family. He completed both real estate and auctioneer school and discovered Tanglewood Lakes, La Cygne, KS, while on a mission to take photos for an auction company. It was there that Dave realized his dream of living on a lake and owning his own fishing dock. Over the next 27 years he not only lived at Tanglewood but began designing and building cabins for others. In total he designed and built 17 beautifully crafted cabins.

Dave loved to fish, gather around a campfire, drive his Jeep with gusto around the lake and loved a party anytime, anywhere. Dave Mitchell was ornery, hard-headed, a softie at heart, had a mischievous sense of humor, never hesitated to help another and could be more than a little cantankerous. Above all he was a good man who cared deeply for his family, his friends, and his beloved Tanglewood Lakes.

Dave married Carol Suchy in 1965 and they had three children; Randy (Konni) Mitchell of Ellinwood, KS, Darrell Mitchell, and Tammy (Steve) Groves, all of Great Bend, KS. On Valentine’s Day, 1981, he married Barb Victorine, whom he leaves behind. Dave also leaves 6 grandchildren and their spouses/significant others and 4 great grandchildren, his brother Bob Mitchell (Nancy), Salina, KS, and sister Helen Jahay (Sammy) of Ellinwood, KS. His oldest brother, Jimmy, had passed away recently. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and Barb’s mom Barbara Victorine, Gardner, KS, and her brothers John, Jim (Lydia), Tom (Lori) and sisters Sue (Mark) Johnson and Betty Friedel and their families.

The family thanks the medical staff at Olathe Medical Center and at Hospice House. Though his time at Hospice House was short, the care and compassion they showed Dave was wonderful. Dave’s wishes were to not have services. Barb has requested no food or flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House, 15310 S. Marion Street, Olathe, KS 66061. Please visit www.Penwellgabelkc.com to leave a message for the family.

Obituary published by Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions.