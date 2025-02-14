John “Jack” Raymond Bunker, second son of Marlene and Arthur Bunker, Il, age 64, passed away, on the morning of February 13, 2025

His parents and a brother, Christopher A. Bunker, precede him in death.

Jack is survived by two brothers, William M. Bunker, Merriam, KS; Arthur S. Bunker, Ill (Florida) and Arthur Bunker, Ill’s two children, Ashton and Stewart. Jack also is survived by his wife, Mary Bunker, and three sons, James Slaughter (KCMO), Daniel Slaughter (KCMO) and Joseph Braun, Shawnee, KS. He had three grandchildren: Snow, Zak and Maeve of Kansas City, Mo.

Jack loved his job at McFarlane Aviation in Vinland, KS.

In lieu of flowers, he asked that donations be sent to the Lawrence Human Society, 1805 E. 19th St., Lawrence, Ks 66046, lawrencehumane.org.

Friends and family are invited to his Celebration of Life, which will be on Sat., 11:00 am, March 15, 2025, at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS 66215

Raise a glass to Jack Bunker, his beautiful spirit and soul, and Blessed Be.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.