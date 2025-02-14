As property taxes continue to rise along with home values in Johnson County, residents may be looking for any way they can to save money.

Many local cities in Johnson County, as well as the county itself, offer a variety of rebate programs aimed at helping homeowners pay their annual property tax bills, as well as make repairs and renovations.

Many of these programs are aimed at certain populations, including low-income homeowners, seniors and disabled veterans.

But other rebates are open to a wider segment of homeowners looking for assistance in paying for everything from replacing windows and installing solar panels to planting trees and signing up for at-home composting.

Here’s a look at some of these programs in Johnson County, whether it be for home improvement projects and sustainability efforts, or property tax relief.

Johnson County

Property tax rebate (for seniors and disabled veterans)

How much can I get back: The county’s portion of a resident’s property tax bill.

The county’s portion of a resident’s property tax bill. Who’s eligible: Must be age 65 or older or a disabled veteran, who is current on their property tax payments and is at or below the “very low” income guidelines set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Must be age 65 or older or a disabled veteran, who is current on their property tax payments and is at or below the “very low” income guidelines set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. How to apply: An application is available online here and can be accepted from Jan. 15 to April 15.

An application is available online here and can be accepted from Jan. 15 to April 15. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: Unclear

Minor Home Rehabilitation program (for small home repairs)

How much can I get back: Up to $10,000 per project (as a direct payment to a contract)

Up to $10,000 per project (as a direct payment to a contract) Who’s eligible: Homeowners must live in the home as their primary resident and be current on property taxes. The home cannot be for sale. Household annual income must be at or below 80% of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s median income guidelines.

Homeowners must live in the home as their primary resident and be current on property taxes. The home cannot be for sale. Household annual income must be at or below 80% of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s median income guidelines. How to apply: Applications and eligible repairs are available online here.

Applications and eligible repairs are available online here. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: Determined on a city-by-city basis (Olathe and Lenexa are excluded, but residents of those cities can apply directly through their cities for similar programs)

Contain the Rain (for sustainable landscaping to help reduce stormwater going into drains)

How much can I get back: Up to 50% of eligible expenses

Up to 50% of eligible expenses Who’s eligible: Residents in Johnson County, save for those in Prairie Village and Shawnee, who may need to go through their individual cities to benefit from this program.

Residents in Johnson County, save for those in Prairie Village and Shawnee, who may need to go through their individual cities to benefit from this program. How to apply: The 2025 information for the Contain the Rain program will be available later this spring, according to the county’s website.

The 2025 information for the Contain the Rain program will be available later this spring, according to the county’s website. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: $134,000

Street restoration program (for street replacement following sanitary sewer repairs)

How much can I get back: Up to $5,000 per single-family home

Up to $5,000 per single-family home Who’s eligible: There are specific qualification requirements, including a necessary permit.

There are specific qualification requirements, including a necessary permit. How to apply: Call (913) 715-8520 with questions and inquiries about eligibility for this program.

Call (913) 715-8520 with questions and inquiries about eligibility for this program. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: $172,980

Utility assistance (for gas, electricity, water, wastewater or propane bills)

How much can I get back: Up to $300, but additional funding may be available based on circumstances.

Up to $300, but additional funding may be available based on circumstances. Who’s eligible: Must be a Johnson County resident who is at or below 200% of federal poverty guidelines. The utility bill cannot exceed the maximum amount of funding available, according to the county’s website.

Must be a Johnson County resident who is at or below 200% of federal poverty guidelines. The utility bill cannot exceed the maximum amount of funding available, according to the county’s website. How to apply: Fill out an assessment online here, or call (913) 715-6653 to see if you qualify for the program.

Fill out an assessment online here, or call (913) 715-6653 to see if you qualify for the program. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: $480,362.17

Backup prevention program (for homes that get sanitary sewer basement backup after heavy rains)

How much can I get back: Varies, but on average, $3,800.

Varies, but on average, $3,800. Who’s eligible: Homeowner must be a Johnson County Wastewater customer or property owner. The home must have a history of sanitary sewer basement backup resulting from intense rain events.

Homeowner must be a Johnson County Wastewater customer or property owner. The home must have a history of sanitary sewer basement backup resulting from intense rain events. How to apply: Those who are interested can fill out an online questionnaire to determine if they are eligible for the program.

Those who are interested can fill out an online questionnaire to determine if they are eligible for the program. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: $150,000

JoCo Inflow (for basement sewer backup risk reduction)

How much can I get back: This program results in “no out-of-pocket expense to the homeowner,” according to the county’s website.

This program results in “no out-of-pocket expense to the homeowner,” according to the county’s website. Who’s eligible: The home must have been built with private inflow and infiltration connections to the public wastewater system.

The home must have been built with private inflow and infiltration connections to the public wastewater system. How to apply: A form to evaluate whether your home qualifies is available online.

A form to evaluate whether your home qualifies is available online. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: $1,057,000

De Soto

Property tax relief program

How much can I get back: Up to $500 of the city’s portion of a resident’s property tax bill

Up to $500 of the city’s portion of a resident’s property tax bill Who’s eligible: Applicants must meet certain income requirements, be current on property taxes and be the current owner and occupant of the residence. There is an emphasis on applicants ages 65 and older, as well as disabled veterans.

Applicants must meet certain income requirements, be current on property taxes and be the current owner and occupant of the residence. There is an emphasis on applicants ages 65 and older, as well as disabled veterans. How to apply: Applications have yet to open, but once they do open, they will be accepted through Dec. 1, 2025.

Applications have yet to open, but once they do open, they will be accepted through Dec. 1, 2025. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: $25,000

Edgerton

Senior property tax rebate program

How much can I get back: Up to $766.36, the city’s portion of a property tax bill.

Up to $766.36, the city’s portion of a property tax bill. Who’s eligible: Homeowners ages 65 or older who are current on property taxes.

Homeowners ages 65 or older who are current on property taxes. How to apply: Available online here. Applications open from Jan. 2 to Sept. 30, or until funds run out.

Available online here. Applications open from Jan. 2 to Sept. 30, or until funds run out. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: $65,000

Help Owners Make Exterior (HOME) improvements program

How much can I get back: Up to 50% reimbursement, capped at $2,500 over a 10-year period

Up to 50% reimbursement, capped at $2,500 over a 10-year period Who’s eligible: Must be current on property taxes, invest at least $500 and use funds for a qualifying project (like new windows or roofs)

Must be current on property taxes, invest at least $500 and use funds for a qualifying project (like new windows or roofs) How to apply: Application, W-9 form, contractor bids and color photos all required. Learn more online here.

Application, W-9 form, contractor bids and color photos all required. Learn more online here. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: $25,000

Lenexa

Property tax rebate

How much can I get back: Currently unknown, but city staff told the Post it will be similar to the 2024 range of between $550 to $924.

Currently unknown, but city staff told the Post it will be similar to the 2024 range of between $550 to $924. Who’s eligible: Those 65 and older and disabled veterans with 100% military disability. There are also household income limits.

Those 65 and older and disabled veterans with 100% military disability. There are also household income limits. How to apply: The application for 2025 will become available this summer, according to the city’s website.

The application for 2025 will become available this summer, according to the city’s website. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: $100,000

Exterior grant program (for outside home repairs)

How much can I get back: A 50% reimbursement of up to $5,000 every 10 years.

A 50% reimbursement of up to $5,000 every 10 years. Eligibility requirements: A $2,500 resident investment for a repair, replacement or addition project. The home needs to be county-appraised at or below $328,000 and built in or before 1977.

A $2,500 resident investment for a repair, replacement or addition project. The home needs to be county-appraised at or below $328,000 and built in or before 1977. How to apply: Applications are open from March 1 to April 15, and are only accepted in-person or via U.S. mail. More information is available online here.

Applications are open from March 1 to April 15, and are only accepted in-person or via U.S. mail. More information is available online here. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: $90,000

Merriam

Property tax rebate

How much can I get back: The city’s portion of a resident’s property tax bill.

The city’s portion of a resident’s property tax bill. Who’s eligible: A household’s income must be at or below the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2024 “low income” guidelines. Applicants must also be current on property taxes, among other requirements.

A household’s income must be at or below the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2024 “low income” guidelines. Applicants must also be current on property taxes, among other requirements. How to apply: Applications are accepted from Feb. 3 to Aug. 29, with refunds issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Download applications online here.

Applications are accepted from Feb. 3 to Aug. 29, with refunds issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Download applications online here. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: $50,000

Compost bin rebate

How much can I get back: Up to $150

Up to $150 Who’s eligible: Applicant must be in a single-family or duplex home, attend a city-endorsed composting workshop and install a compost bin.

Applicant must be in a single-family or duplex home, attend a city-endorsed composting workshop and install a compost bin. How to apply: Applications are open from Jan. 2 to Sept. 30, and can be downloaded online here.

Applications are open from Jan. 2 to Sept. 30, and can be downloaded online here. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: $4,000

Residential exterior home improvement grant (for outside home repairs)



How much can I get back: A 30% reimbursement on exterior improvements, up to $3,000

A 30% reimbursement on exterior improvements, up to $3,000 Who’s eligible: A resident who has spent at least $2,000 for an eligible project, such as roofing, painting, siding or window replacement.

A resident who has spent at least $2,000 for an eligible project, such as roofing, painting, siding or window replacement. How to apply: Applications opened on Jan. 2, and will remain open until all money has been allocated. The city will create a waitlist for additional applications that are submitted.

Applications opened on Jan. 2, and will remain open until all money has been allocated. The city will create a waitlist for additional applications that are submitted. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: $120,000

Residential sustainability grant (for environmentally-friendly upgrades)

How much can I get back: A 30% reimbursement, between $600 and $3,000.

A 30% reimbursement, between $600 and $3,000. Who’s eligible: A minimum $2,000 resident investment and an approved project such as solar power, wind power, insulation and more.

A minimum $2,000 resident investment and an approved project such as solar power, wind power, insulation and more. How to apply: Applications opened on Jan. 2, and the city will create a waitlist for applications submitted after all funding has been allocated.

Applications opened on Jan. 2, and the city will create a waitlist for applications submitted after all funding has been allocated. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: $65,000

Franchise fee rebate (for franchise fees that appear on utility bills)



How much can I get back: A rebate for the franchise fees levied on utility bills in 2024

A rebate for the franchise fees levied on utility bills in 2024 Who’s eligible: Residents must fall at or below the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s “low income” guidelines.

Residents must fall at or below the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s “low income” guidelines. How to apply: Applications are accepted from Feb. 3 to May 1, and require applicants to submit 2024 utility invoices and proof of income for all household members.

Applications are accepted from Feb. 3 to May 1, and require applicants to submit 2024 utility invoices and proof of income for all household members. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: $7,000

Residential tree grant (for residents to get a free tree)

How much can I get back: Residents get one free tree at no cost (other than watering the tree).

Residents get one free tree at no cost (other than watering the tree). Who’s eligible: All Merriam residents, but the tree must be planted in the front yard (or side yard for those on a corner lot).

All Merriam residents, but the tree must be planted in the front yard (or side yard for those on a corner lot). How to apply: Submit a tree request online here.

Submit a tree request online here. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: $100,000

Mission

Community rebate program (for property tax and franchise fee rebates)



How much can I get back: The numbers are based on eligibility requirements that have yet to be set, but in 2024, residents were able to receive up to 50% reimbursement of their solid waste and stormwater utility fees and up to 100% reimbursement of Mission’s portion of annual property taxes and utility franchise fees.

The numbers are based on eligibility requirements that have yet to be set, but in 2024, residents were able to receive up to 50% reimbursement of their solid waste and stormwater utility fees and up to 100% reimbursement of Mission’s portion of annual property taxes and utility franchise fees. Who’s eligible: Based on U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development area median household income (2024 was based on 65% of the median household income.)

Based on U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development area median household income (2024 was based on 65% of the median household income.) How to apply: An updated 2025 application will be available online here at the end of February, with applications being accepted as early as April, city staff told the Post.

An updated 2025 application will be available online here at the end of February, with applications being accepted as early as April, city staff told the Post. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: $25,000

Mission Possible (for homeowner assistance)

How much can I get back: Varies by income level, between $500 and $2,000

Varies by income level, between $500 and $2,000 Who’s eligible: Residents must meet certain income guidelines, and the repairs must deal with attaining code compliance or rehabilitating aging homes.

Residents must meet certain income guidelines, and the repairs must deal with attaining code compliance or rehabilitating aging homes. How to apply: Applications are available online here and require proof of all income sources for the previous year as well as a copy of homeowner’s insurance.

Applications are available online here and require proof of all income sources for the previous year as well as a copy of homeowner’s insurance. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: $35,000

Olathe

Property tax rebate

How much can I get back: The city’s portion of a resident’s property tax bill

The city’s portion of a resident’s property tax bill Who’s eligible: Homeowners who are current on property taxes and meet certain income criteria. Specifics yet to be announced.

Homeowners who are current on property taxes and meet certain income criteria. Specifics yet to be announced. How to apply: The 2025 application has yet to go live but will be available online here.

The 2025 application has yet to go live but will be available online here. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: $250,000

Deferred loan program (for major home repairs)



How much can I get back: Up to $40,000 per household. An interest-free, 0% deferred loan with no monthly payments required.

Up to $40,000 per household. An interest-free, 0% deferred loan with no monthly payments required. Who’s eligible: Homeowners must meet income requirements.

Homeowners must meet income requirements. How to apply: Applications are available online here.

Applications are available online here. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: $100,000 (combined with critical home repair and accessibility modification program funds)

Critical home repair grant program

How much can I get back: Up to $7,500 per household

Up to $7,500 per household Who’s eligible: Homeowners must meet income requirements, and repairs must be related to issues that “would pose a threat” to a resident’s health and safety, according to the city’s website.

Homeowners must meet income requirements, and repairs must be related to issues that “would pose a threat” to a resident’s health and safety, according to the city’s website. How to apply: The application is available online here.

The application is available online here. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: $100,000 (combined with deferred loan and accessibility modification program funds)

Accessibility modification program



How much can I get back: Up to $7,500 per household

Up to $7,500 per household Who’s eligible: Homeowners must meet income requirements, have physical limitations and the project must “remove structural barriers from their home,” according to the city’s website.

Homeowners must meet income requirements, have physical limitations and the project must “remove structural barriers from their home,” according to the city’s website. How to apply: The application is available online here.

The application is available online here. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: $100,000 (combined with deferred loan and accessibility modification program funds)

Overland Park

Property tax rebate

How much can I get back: Up to 75% of the city’s portion of a resident’s property tax bill

Up to 75% of the city’s portion of a resident’s property tax bill Who’s eligible: Residents must have lived at the same address for 15 years or more, be a veteran, disabled and/or over the age of 65.

Residents must have lived at the same address for 15 years or more, be a veteran, disabled and/or over the age of 65. How to apply: Applications open on June 1.

Applications open on June 1. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: $200,000

Home weatherization

How much can I get back: Up to $15,000

Up to $15,000 Who’s eligible: Homeowners must meet low-income requirements.

Homeowners must meet low-income requirements. How to apply: Applications will be available starting in fall 2025 (pending approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development), city staff told the Post.

Applications will be available starting in fall 2025 (pending approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development), city staff told the Post. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: $107,000

Prairie Village

Property tax rebate

How much can I get back: Up to 100% of city’s portion of property tax bill

Up to 100% of city’s portion of property tax bill Who’s eligible: Income limit is 65% of the Kansas City metro’s median family income, which is $103,100

Income limit is 65% of the Kansas City metro’s median family income, which is $103,100 How to apply: The city opened applications on Jan. 14. Download an application online here.

The city opened applications on Jan. 14. Download an application online here. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: $50,940.78

Residential exterior grant (for outside home repairs)



How much can I get back: A 25% match, with a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $2,500

A 25% match, with a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $2,500 Who’s eligible: A one- or two-family dwelling, appraised at a maximum of $425,000 in 2024, and the project must fall under certain criteria, which are specified online.

A one- or two-family dwelling, appraised at a maximum of $425,000 in 2024, and the project must fall under certain criteria, which are specified online. How to apply: Applications opened on Jan. 15 and are reviewed in the order they are received.

Applications opened on Jan. 15 and are reviewed in the order they are received. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: $80,500

Residential sustainability grant (for environmentally-friendly home upgrades)



How much can I get back: A 25% match on energy efficient projects with a minimum $2,000 resident investment, or a 50% match on an insulation-only project with a minimum $1,000 resident investment.

A 25% match on energy efficient projects with a minimum $2,000 resident investment, or a 50% match on an insulation-only project with a minimum $1,000 resident investment. Who’s eligible: The project must meet certain criteria, for example making solar or wind power improvements, as well as a limit of one grant per property every 10 years.

The project must meet certain criteria, for example making solar or wind power improvements, as well as a limit of one grant per property every 10 years. How to apply: Applications opened on Jan. 15 and can be submitted online here.

Applications opened on Jan. 15 and can be submitted online here. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: $40,000

Roeland Park

Property tax rebate

How much can I get back: 100% of the city’s portion of a resident’s property tax bill

100% of the city’s portion of a resident’s property tax bill Who’s eligible: Residents must make at or below 80% of the median household income for the Kansas City metro area.

Residents must make at or below 80% of the median household income for the Kansas City metro area. How to apply: Applications are available online here and must be submitted by May 16. Those submitted after May 16 will be accepted if there are still funds available.

Applications are available online here and must be submitted by May 16. Those submitted after May 16 will be accepted if there are still funds available. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: $30,000

Compost bin rebate

How much can I get back: Up to $75

Up to $75 Who’s eligible: Applicants must live in a single-family or duplex home and attend a Roeland Park-sponsored workshop. Those who do not attend a workshop can only receive a rebate of up to $40.

Applicants must live in a single-family or duplex home and attend a Roeland Park-sponsored workshop. Those who do not attend a workshop can only receive a rebate of up to $40. How to apply: Applications are available online here, and must be emailed or mailed to the city.

Applications are available online here, and must be emailed or mailed to the city. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: $1,000

Residential energy audit incentive (for energy efficient recommendations to reduce carbon emissions)

How much can I get back: Up to $400

Up to $400 Who’s eligible: All residents are eligible, but applicants need to schedule a home energy audit with one of several qualified contractors.

All residents are eligible, but applicants need to schedule a home energy audit with one of several qualified contractors. How to apply: After scheduling an audit with a licensed contractor listed by the city, fill out an application (including a copy of the invoice) to the city. Applications are online here.

After scheduling an audit with a licensed contractor listed by the city, fill out an application (including a copy of the invoice) to the city. Applications are online here. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: $15,000

Neighbors helping neighbors (volunteers come out and help make outside home repairs and maintenance)

How much can I get back: Between $500 and $2,000, depending on the resident’s gross income

Between $500 and $2,000, depending on the resident’s gross income Who’s eligible: Residents must meet certain income guidelines, and projects must be exterior repairs, yard maintenance or other qualified repairs.

Residents must meet certain income guidelines, and projects must be exterior repairs, yard maintenance or other qualified repairs. How to apply: The application is available online here.

The application is available online here. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: $20,000

Shawnee

Property tax rebate

How much can I get back: Up to $500

Up to $500 Who’s eligible: Homeowners must be current on property taxes and meet the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s “very low income” guidelines.

Homeowners must be current on property taxes and meet the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s “very low income” guidelines. How to apply: Applications are open from Jan. 2 to April 30, and are reviewed starting May 1.

Applications are open from Jan. 2 to April 30, and are reviewed starting May 1. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: $50,000

Franchise fees rebate (for fees that appear on utility bills)



How much can I get back: Varies, based on monthly gas and electric bills

Varies, based on monthly gas and electric bills Who’s eligible: Residents must meet U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s “very low income” guidelines.

Residents must meet U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s “very low income” guidelines. How to apply: Eligible residents can bring originals or copies of gas and electricity bills to the city clerk’s office, a copy of their federal income tax return and proof that the applicant is responsible for the utility payment.

Eligible residents can bring originals or copies of gas and electricity bills to the city clerk’s office, a copy of their federal income tax return and proof that the applicant is responsible for the utility payment. Total amount dedicated to program in 2025: $23,500 (combined with stormwater utility rebate budget)

Stormwater utility rebate