October 29, 1952 — February 11, 2025

Leawood, Kansas

Kristen Asel Smith of Leawood, Kansas passed away on February 11, 2025.

She was born on October 29, 1952, at Camp Carson, Colorado to Norman Asel & Frances S. Asel. Her father had been called back to active duty in the Army Medical Corps for the Korean War as an orthopedic surgeon; treating American combat wounded who were being flown back to Colorado Springs from Japan. Kristen spent her early years living on Stratford Road in Kansas City and attended grade school at Bryant School.

In 1960 her father accepted a position as Professor of Medicine at the University of Missouri, School of Medicine in Columbia. Kristen graduated from University High School in Columbia in 1970, where she was a cheerleader, homecoming queen, and a member of Honor Society. She attended the University of Missouri where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority and graduated in 1974. Kristen started her working career as a remedial reading teacher for 7th and 9th grades at Jefferson Junior High School in Columbia.

On June 12, 1976, Kristen married Don Smith and after the wedding, drove to San Diego, California to start their marriage, where Don was serving as a naval officer onboard the USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19). After leaving the Navy, Don and Kristen lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma while Don attended law school. In later years they lived in Columbia, Missouri, and the Kansas City Area.

Kristen worked as an academic advisor to medical students at the UMKC School of Medicine and also served on the Evaluation Council. She retired form UMKC in 2012.Kristen was an avid reader and world traveler.

Kristen is survived by her husband, Don, her sister Joann (John) Rea of Evanston, Illinois, her brother Don (Jodie) Asel, of Columbia, Missouri and her nieces: Jennifer Verhaggen of The Hague, Netherlands, Anne Reyneart of Chicago, Illinois, Ashley Asel of Webster Groves, Missouri, Toby Dible of Rogers, Arkansas, Mackenzie Nobis of Madison, Wisconsin, as well as her nephew, David Rea of Chicago, Illinois.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2025 at 2pm at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf, Overland Park, KS 66210. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made to St. Michael’s & All Angels Episcopal Church, 6630 Nall Ave, Mission, KS 66202.

