Obituaries February 14, 2025 Obituaries Local obituaries from Feb. 7-13 The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days: Virginia Cannady James Joseph Woods Dee Clark James (Jim) Custer Spencer Eva Jo Rudkin John Benson Lindsay H. Benjamin Funk Joseph Patrick Greenwood William "Chip" Dodson Oldham IV Richard Lee "Dick" Perrin Carolyn H. Richert Kirk Lowell Pearson Dilip Kar Roberta "Robbie" M. Hargis Merry Brush Jerome (Jerry) Joseph Brandon