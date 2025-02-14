Paul S. Poling, 66, of Paola, Kansas passed away unexpectedly at his home.

Paul was born July 8, 1958, to parents Paul and Frances Poling in Prairie Village, Kansas

He retired from the city of Lenexa as Senior Maintenance worker for 25 years. He ran S&S Stables in Hillsdale and continued working in construction. The last 7 years he work for G-B construction in Louisburg, until November 2024 when he retired.

Paul enjoyed watching the KC Chief, Nascar and socializing at the Paola Eagles and the VFW. He also enjoyed driving his side by side everywhere, and he liked checking on his pigs daily.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents. Paul is survived by his wife, Brenda.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday March 1, 2025, 12 to 3pm at Paola Eagles 26433 Eagle Dr. Paola, Kansas

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.