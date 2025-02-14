William Lee “Bill” Cook

Oct 02, 1945 – Feb 02, 2025

Prairie Village, Kansas

Bill passed away peacefully on Feb. 2 at Trustwell Living Facility with E.J. by his side. He was born Oct 2, 1945 in Independence, Mo and 5 days later his family moved to Sedalia, Mo. where his father began a job with the gas company.

While growing up, Bill played basketball and little league baseball and was scouted by the St. Louis Cardinals. In Jr. High, Bill became interested in tennis and it became his sport of a lifetime. He was undefeated in high school competition.

Bill attended Central Missouri University in Warrensburg, Mo where he earned a degree in finance and business. While in college, he lettered all 4 years, was undefeated, and chosen Team Captain by his fellow tennis players. Bill was hard working and financed himself through college, while working full time at Kroger Grocery and carrying a full load of courses. He saved up enough money to live on campus his senior year and buy a car.

After graduation, Bill was hired by General Mills as a grain broker. His office was in the Kansas City Board of Trade where he met his future wife E.J. and they began a journey together lasting 55 years. They married on Valentine’s Day 1970.

Bill was hired by Kimberly Clark Corp. and he worked 35 years as a sales manager, and won many awards. He loved his job and the people. Bill retired in 2002 to enjoy playing tennis half the year in Kansas City and half the year in southern California.

Bill was a 50 plus year member of Homestead Country Club where he was singles and doubles champion over 30 years. They bought a second home in the Palm Desert Tennis Club, Palm Desert, Calif. where they enjoyed 28 wonderful fun filled years, made many friends in the Coachella Valley and across the USA. Bill played at many clubs and was competitively active in USTA leagues. They were also members of Indian Wells Tennis Gardens. Bill won many tournaments during his tennis career and 5 national championships.

Bill and E.J. traveled with wonderful desert friends on several memorable trips throughout Europe and Alaska. Bill was an avid Chiefs fan, had season tickets, and on most days you could find him wearing Chiefs gear. He was a member of Village Presbyterian Church and professional Allied Food Club.

His parents Dellas and Haskell Cook predeceased him as well as his beloved sister Melinda.

Bill is survived by his wife E.J., niece Kelly Burlingame (Mike), nephew Chris Stansbury (Pia) , great nephews Jake, T.J. and Peyton, great niece Holly, 2 great great nephews, scattered cousins and many friends throughout the country.

Bill was known as a jokester and prankster, and was filled with wit and humor. In keeping with Bill’s wishes, there will be a Celebration of Life at Homestead Country Club, Saturday March 22 from 2 – 4pm.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.