A company offering “tech-infused” spa and skincare services plans to open a new Overland Park location.

Glo Tanning has a new space in the works in southern Overland Park — its second in the city.

The company aims to open its doors to the new location in March, according to a news release.

Glo is coming to 15895 Metcalf Ave.

The salon plans to open in a new multi-tenant retail building just off 159th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

There, Glo will neighbor the incoming Paris Baguette café at the site.

Glo’s hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, according to the company’s website.

Glo offers tanning and other spa services

Glo is primarily known for its tanning services, which comes either in the form of sunbeds and booths or spray tanning.

In addition to tanning, Glo offers other skincare-focused spa services like red light therapy, “body facial” services, and water massages.

On the retail side, Glo also offers a variety of skincare products like body butter, tanning lotion and bronzer.

This marks the second Glo in Johnson County

The company has one other location in Overland Park, further north at 11814 Quivira Road.

The newest location will also serve as the second in the wider Kansas City metro area as a whole.

“We’re excited to bring Glo’s unique wellness and beauty experience to the Overland Park community,” said local franchisee Jason Bosler via the release. “Our goal is to provide an environment where clients can enjoy top-tier skincare, tanning, and wellness services all in one place. We look forward to welcoming Overland Park residents and helping them achieve their beauty and relaxation goals.”

Want more local business news? Taekwondo studio that started out south expands to Prairie Village