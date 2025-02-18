February 13, 1968 — February 14, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

Laura Suzanne Bliss, 57, passed at Menorah Medical Center on February 14, 2025.

Born February 13, 1968, in Norman, Okla., Laura and her mother moved to Kansas City when Laura was young. Her greatest joys in life were her friends and family, and she spent many social events relaying stories about her loved ones. She loved deeply and unconditionally and supported everyone around her. She was a friend to all. She enjoyed traveling, classic rock, and being a grandmother to her two grandchildren.

Laura is survived by her sons, David Cameron (Rachel) Bliss and Andrew Cody Bliss, her grandchildren, Miles and Monroe, mother, Charlotte Rosen, father, Andrew (Judy) Newman, siblings Jennifer Rosen, Joshua Rosen, Kelly (Brett) Cook, and Chelsea Newman.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday, February 20, at 2 p.m. at Johnson County Chapel and Memorial Gardens, followed by a gathering at Tanner’s Bar & Grill, where Laura frequently gathered to cheer on the Jayhawks or the Chiefs, or simply to enjoy the company of friends. Please wear bright colors to celebrate the joy and light that Laura brought to the world.

As an organ donor, Laura was able to donate her lungs, liver, and kidneys. In lieu of flowers, please consider registering for organ donation through the Midwest Transplant Network or a donation to their not-for-profit foundation.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.