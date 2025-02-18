January 18th, 1982 – February 2nd, 2025

Lisa Dyer was born on January 18, 1982, in Asheville, North Carolina, and passed away peacefully on February 2, 2025, in Shawnee, Kansas, at the age of 43 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Lisa was a devoted and loving mother to her daughter, Hayden Dyer, who was the light of her life. She cherished every moment spent with her family and friends, always prioritizing their happiness and well-being above all else. Lisa’s nurturing spirit extended beyond her immediate family, as she was considered a second mother to Hayden’s friends, offering them guidance and love.

Professionally, Lisa was known for her dedication and skill within the accounting department at Lockton Company. Her colleagues admired her commitment to excellence and her ability to balance her professional responsibilities with her role as an incredible mother and wife.

Lisa had a passion for light cooking and enjoyed creating meals that brought her family together around the table. Her warmth and kindness left a lasting impression on everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

She is preceded in death by her beloved mother, Becky Dyer. Lisa leaves behind a family who will forever cherish her memory: her daughter Hayden Dyer, her beloved husband Shane Allison and his children, her father David Dyer, and her brothers Matt Dyer and Ben Dyer. She also has a large extended family who meant the world to her, even though she did not see as often as she would have liked.

A celebration of Lisa’s life will be held on February 23, 2025, at 5:00 PM at Tanglewood Clubhouse, located at 6001 Halsey Street, Shawnee, KS 66216. Friends and family are invited to gather and honor the life of a remarkable woman whose legacy of love and kindness will endure in the hearts of those she touched.

Lisa’s compassionate spirit, unwavering devotion to her family, and her enduring strength will be deeply missed but fondly remembered.

