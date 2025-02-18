Moyne Marie Gross, 82, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away peacefully after a courageous ten-year battle with dementia. A loving mother, devoted grandmother, and accomplished professional, Moyne was a trailblazer whose life was defined by resilience, compassion, and a spirit of adventure.

Born as the seventh child of Marian and Samuel Brown, Moyne grew up in Annapolis and graduated from St. Mary’s High School. She cherished her childhood memories of growing up in the vibrant community and often shared stories of those formative years. While visiting family in Virginia Beach, she met her husband, Navy aviator Paul “Ed” Gross, on a blind date. They married just three months later and embarked on a life shaped by military service, family, and devotion.

Moyne and Ed had three children: Jennifer, Paul, and Jon. As a military family, they moved frequently, living in several states while navigating deployments and new assignments. Tragically, Ed was killed in a car accident in 1970, leaving Moyne, at just 27, to raise their three young children alone. Despite this heartbreaking loss, she displayed remarkable strength and perseverance.

Moyne later met her life partner, Werner Fornos, and together, they co-founded the Population Action Council, advocating for international family planning and reproductive health. She traveled the world in support of this mission, visiting communities in Asia, Africa, South America, and Europe. Her dedication to the cause, attention to detail, and ability to connect with people made her an indispensable part of the organization’s success.

Moyne was also a gifted artist and craftswoman. She painted, sketched, and created intricate knitted garments with lacework and Aran patterns. A talented seamstress, she made many of her own clothes as well as outfits for her children. Her creative flair extended to interior design, where she tackled wallpapering and home projects with confidence and skill.

Family was Moyne’s greatest joy. She was a proud and involved grandmother to seven grandchildren: Michael and Katie Pietras (Jennifer), Alex, Hannah, and Jack Gross (Paul and Darla), and Eddie and Brian Gross (Jon and Maura).

Moyne is survived by her three children, their spouses, and her seven grandchildren, and her son-in-law, Tom Statler. She is also survived by her siblings, David Brown, Jim Brown, and Bob Brown, and her many nieces and nephews who will forever remember her warmth, generosity, and unwavering love.

She was predeceased by her husband, Paul Edward Gross; her life partner, Werner Fornos; her parents, Marian and Samuel Brown; and her siblings, Bill Brown, Dorothy “Dottie” White, Janice Garvey, and Margaret “Peggy” Redd.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 1st at the Church of the Resurrection (Overland Park location), 8412 W 95th St, Overland Park, KS 66212. Visitation with family and friends begins at 1:00 pm, with the service beginning at 1:30 pm. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in her memory. Alzheimer’s Association | Donate to Fight Alzheimer’s Disease

Moyne Gross’s life was one of courage, compassion, and adventure. Her legacy lives on through her family, her work, and the countless lives she touched around the world.

