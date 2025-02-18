Plans to renovate the aging Stanley Square shopping center in southern Overland Park will get an estimated $2 million boost from a special sales tax.

On Monday, the Overland Park City Council voted unanimously to formalize plans for a 1% Community Improvement District sales tax. The city council also approved a redevelopment agreement tied to the incentive.

The Community Improvement District, or CID, will help finance a portion of the full slate of renovations planned at the shopping center, located off 151st Street and U.S. Highway 69.

The project overall is expected to cost around $7 million, and just over a quarter of those costs will be eligible for reimbursement through the incentive district.

The 83,000-square-foot Stanley Square retail complex, which dates back to the late 1980s, currently leases space to a variety of businesses, including Golden Belt Beef, Dollar Tree, Rally House and Pak Halal International Foods. It is currently owned by the Regnier Family Partnership.

How does a CID work?

CIDs are a type of incentive that uses revenues raised through a special sales tax to reimburse developers for some development costs up to a predetermined amount.

The special tax — in this case an extra 1% — is only charged in a specific area.

For the Stanley Square CID, the reimbursement cap is set at just over $2 million.

Those funds will be paid out as they are raised over the 22-year life of the sales tax.

A potential ‘catalyst’ for more redevelopment

Councilmember Jim Kite, who noted he has previously opposed the use of incentives to renovate commercial centers, supported this particular project, calling the improvements planned for Stanley Square “transformational.”

“We are helping modernize this in an important location,” Kite said.

Other councilmembers were supportive as well, with Councilmember Inas Younis saying she hoped the work at Stanley Square could become a “catalyst” for other revitalization efforts along 151st Street and in the annexed portion of Overland Park that was formerly part of the Stanley community..

Councilmember Jeff Cox, a typically vocal opponent to the vast majority of incentive proposals that come before the city council, supported this CID, which he said was “appropriate.”

“This is the time, to me, to do it,” Cox said, adding that it’s good to intervene before a property or area becomes blighted. “This is the kind of incentive we should be offering, and I think it’s a good bargain for the people who live in that area.”

At one point, Councilmember Scott Mosher seemed skeptical, questioning if the incentive district was being set up to cover costs for which the property owner should solely foot the bill. In the end, he voted in favor of the CID alongside the rest of the city council.

Stanley Square to get a new ‘modern’ look

In late 2023, the city approved revised site plans for the Stanley Square shopping center that featured a complete update to the facade of the existing strip mall buildings.

Additionally, new pad sites, parking improvements, internal sidewalk upgrades and better connections to the public sidewalks are detailed in the renovation plans.

Electric vehicle chargers will also be installed at Stanley Square, and the rooftops will be equipped for future solar panel installation.

Assistant City Manager Jack Messer said the improvements will give Stanley Square a more “modern” look.

Next steps for Stanley Square:

Under the redevelopment agreement, the developer has until March to start construction on the improvements.

From there, the site upgrades are expected to be completed within two years.

