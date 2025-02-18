Patricia Ann McLoud

March 11, 1934 — February 13, 2025

Overland Park

Pat McLoud, 90, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2025. She was married to Ed McLoud for 69 years, having met in Bartlesville, OK, at Central Christian College.

She was born in Center Star, AL, March 11, 1934, to Clarence and Wilma Snoddy.

She is survived by her husband, Ed, three sons, Dennis (Julie), Mike (Shirley), and Kurt (Carol), 6 grandchildren, Carmen Hollerich (Gary), Tim McLoud (Tabitha), Kylee Bryson (Nic), Ian McLoud (Candis), Stacy Nowak (John), and Stachys McLoud, and 11 great-grandchildren.

She loved the church, gardening, quilting, hummingbirds, and her family. She taught children’s Bible class for years, and also taught quilting.

Visitation will be at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS, Saturday, February 22, at 9:00 AM, followed by the funeral service at 10:00 AM, followed by burial at 11:00 AM, at Johnson County Memorial Gardens.

