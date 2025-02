Wintertime woes (or wonders, depending on your perspective) continue for local schools.

With record-setting low temperatures gripping the Kansas City area this week, Johnson County schools are again canceling classes Wednesday, following a snowy day Tuesday.

The forecasted high for Wednesday is 10 degrees, and wind chills could be as low as -15 to -20.

Health officials say skin exposed to such extreme temperatures can develop frostbite in minutes, especially on extremities such as fingers, toes, noses and ears.

The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office said the snow was expected to taper off Tuesday evening with a chance for flurries Wednesday morning.

A cold weather advisory remains in effect until midnight Thursday.

All 6 JoCo public school districts are off Wednesday

In quick succession Tuesday afternoon, all of Johnson County’s public school districts announced they would cancel classes Wednesday, due to the lingering effects of Tuesday’s snowstorm and the bone-chilling temperatures expected Wednesday.

“Please know there are many factors considered when making these decisions and the safety of our students, staff and families will always come first,” the Blue Valley School District said in its announcement in a typical sentiment.

Many Johnson County districts have now surpassed their budgeted number of snow days in their calendars, following several weeks that have seen multiple rounds of extreme winter weather in the Kansas City region, including a near-record blizzard and traffic-crippling ice.

To date:

Blue Valley has called 6 snow days after budgeting for 5

Gardner Edgerton has called 6 snow days, though the district did not immediately respond to the Post’s inquiry about how many it had budgeted for

Olathe has called 6 snow days after budgeting for 4

Shawnee Mission has called 6 days after budgeting for 4

Spring Hill has called 7 snow days, though the district did not immediately respond to the Post’s inquiry about how many it had budgeted for

USD 232 De Soto has called 6 snow days after budgeting for 6

When will it end?

That’s what many parents are asking.

Unfortunately, Thursday is looking like it will be just as frigid as Wednesday, which could prompt more school cancellations.

Overnight lows — that’s actual air temperature, not wind chill — on Wednesday into Thursday could reach -10. Highs for Thursday are then expected to creep up to around 13.

After that, longer-term forecasts show a warmup into the 20s on Friday.

By early next week, temperatures could be in the balmy 50s.