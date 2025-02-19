Betty Louise Paine

September 26, 1928 — February 13, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

Betty was born in Kansas City, Kansas, on September 26, 1928, to Charles and Lottie Lehman. Betty grew up in the Argentine area of KCK and graduated from Argentine High School in 1946. Betty and her husband, Ray, were married in 1951, celebrating their 72nd anniversary before his passing in May 2023.

Betty worked at TWA in the 1950s before becoming a stay-at-home mom in 1961. Returning to work in 1972, Betty spent over 25 years as an Executive Secretary at The Marley Company before retiring.

Her favorite hobby was reading books and she amassed quite a collection. She was especially close to her two older sisters, Florence and Dorothy.

Betty is survived by her son Ray Jr. (Stacey), and two grandchildren, Tucker and Ethan. Tucker and Ethan loved to go over to grandpa and grandma’s house where they were typically able to convince their grandparents to do anything they wanted to! They also have good memories of trips taken with Betty to Disney World, Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon, and the Lake of the Ozarks.

