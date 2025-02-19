Explore Your JCPRD: Theatre in the Park presents “Steel Magnolias” – A heartfelt, hilarious, and unforgettable production!

By Guy Gardner

Alright y’all, grab your hairspray, fluff up that big Southern hair, and settle in because we need to talk about something important. And no, it’s not how much butter belongs in cornbread (answer: a lot). It’s about a little something called “Steel Magnolias”—the play that’s as classic as sweet tea on a hot day and as powerful as your grandma’s side-eye when you forget to call her.

That’s right, Theatre in the Park is bringing “Steel Magnolias” to the stage from Feb. 28 through March 16. And let me tell you, if you’re not already clearing your schedule, you should be. Why? Because this isn’t just any play—it’s a two-hour emotional rollercoaster of wit, wisdom, and waterproof mascara-testing moments, wrapped up in the warmth of Southern charm.

Now, for those of you who haven’t seen “Steel Magnolias” (bless your heart), let me paint you a picture. Imagine a beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana—the heart and soul of gossip, glamour, and friendships so deep they might as well be blood relatives. Truvy, the salon’s owner and resident dispenser of wisdom, is played by the fabulous Sarah Montoya, while her new assistant, Annelle (Caity Nelson), is a little lost in life but ready to roll some hair. Then we have Clairee (Alli Irvin), the grand dame of sass, and M’Lynn (Tina Morrison), the kind of mother you want in your corner. Of course, there’s also Shelby (Julia Boyes), the firecracker bride-to-be, and Ouiser (Peggy Mall), who is basically the patron saint of cranky old ladies everywhere—and we love her for it.

But let’s be real. This play isn’t just about hairspray, witty one-liners, and big Southern attitudes (though, trust me, it has all of that). It’s about friendship, resilience, and knowing that even when life hits you with a storm, you’ve got a pack of fierce, big-hearted women to hold the umbrella. And according to director Ile Haggins, that’s exactly why audiences are going to love it.

“People remember the tears in “Steel Magnolias,” but they forget just how hilarious these women are,” says Haggins. “This show is proof that humor is the best coping mechanism—along with a solid can of Aqua Net.”

Still on the fence? Let me lay it out for you:

Do you love strong female friendships? This play is basically the original girl gang goals before that was even a thing.

Are you obsessed with Southern charm? We’re talking big personalities, bigger hair, and the kind of one-liners that make you want to start carrying a hand fan for emphasis.

Do you need an excuse to let out some deep belly laughs and have a good cry all in one night? Trust me, this is cheaper than therapy.

And because we love you and want you to have the best time possible, here’s the official lowdown on the show:

Show dates: Feb. 28 through March 16

Run Time: Approximately 2 hours, including a 15-minute intermission (so you have time to reapply your mascara)

Rating: PG – Bring your mom, but maybe not your toddler unless they’re particularly emotionally mature

Tickets: Available at the TIP Box Office at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center or online at theatreinthepark.org

The TIP Box Office opens at 6:30 p.m. for evening performances and 1 p.m. for matinees, and let me tell you—seating is assigned at the time of ticket purchase, so don’t wait until the last minute like you do with holiday shopping.

Haggins promises audiences a night they won’t forget. “It’s a love letter to the strength of women, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it. And let’s be real—who doesn’t want an excuse to wear their best Southern belle attire and sip sweet tea before the show?”

So, what are you waiting for? Call your mom, text your best friend, and make it a girls’ night out, because “Steel Magnolias” is here to remind us all what it means to laugh through life’s toughest moments, love our people fiercely, and always, always keep our hair looking good while doing it.

For more information, visit theatreinthepark.org or follow us on social media: