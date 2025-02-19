October 22, 1930 — February 12, 2025

Olathe, Kansas

Mary Louise Neely, a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2025, in Olathe, Kansas, at the age of 94. Born on October 22, 1930, in St. Louis, Missouri, Mary lived a full and meaningful life dedicated to her family, faith, and community.

Mary spent her career serving others, working as a nurse and later as an employee for the Internal Revenue Service. As a devoted military wife and mother, she traveled across the world, embracing new cultures and experiences while raising three children with love and resilience. Her passion for cooking and baking brought joy to many, and her home was always filled with warmth and the aroma of delicious meals. She also found great joy in sewing and reading the Bible, embodying a life of kindness, wisdom, and devotion.

Mary was one of eleven children and is predeceased by many of her siblings, leaving behind her beloved sisters, Bertha and Vivien. She is survived by her loving sons, Ronald and Reggie, who will forever cherish her memory and the values she instilled in them.

A funeral service to honor Mary’s life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO 64131. Visitation will begin at 10am, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11am. Reception held afterwards in North Chapel at Muehlebach Funeral Care. She will be laid to rest at Memorial Sunset Gardens, 3223 North 18th Street, Kansas City, Kansas 66104 following the reception.

Mary Louise Neely’s legacy of love, faith, and dedication to her family will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.