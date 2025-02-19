Updated: Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Overland Park fire officials say two dogs were killed in an early morning fire at a fourplex near Switzer Road an Indian Creek Parkway.

Investigators on Wednesday initially reported one dog as dead and a second missing.

Later Wednesday, Overland Park Fire Department Media Manager Jason Rhodes confirmed the second dog had been found dead.

“Our hearts go out to the residents who suffered a significant fire loss and the loss of two dogs, “Rhodes said.

All people who lived in the complex were uninjured by the fire.

Original story continues below:

Firefighters from Overland Park, Lenexa and Olathe were called to a building fire near 116th Terrace and Bluejacket Street at 7:46 a.m. Wednesday.

The first firefighters to arrive at the address in the 10800 block of West 116th Terrace reported heavy fire from the garage of a two-story fourplex.

In a news release, Overland Park Fire Department Media Manager Jason Rhodes said crews went to work attacking the fire while others searched to make sure everyone was out safely.

“It took firefighters about 50 minutes to bring the fire under control,” Rhodes said in the release. “Unfortunately, one canine was found deceased in the unit of origin, and one is still missing.”

No injuries in fourplex fire at 116th Terr. & Bluejacket. It took 50 minutes to bring fire under control. Unfortunately, one canine found deceased and one missing. Residents from 2 units displaced. Thanks @LenexaFire @OlatheFire @JoCoMedAct @OverlandParkPD for assistance. pic.twitter.com/cd58AmhMzM — Overland Park Fire Department (@OverlandParkFD) February 19, 2025

Rhodes said the residents of two units will be displaced while the other two will be able to reoccupy.

“Fire significantly damaged the unit of origin, and the adjoining unit suffered moderate smoke damage,” Rhodes said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.