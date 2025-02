Missouri-based Panera Bread has officially opened its latest Johnson County location.

The cafe and bakery is celebrating its grand opening Wednesday at the growing 95 Metcalf development.

The first 50 customers in the door will be rewarded with free bagels for a year, according to a release.

Panera is opening at 9691 Metcalf Ave.

The new restaurant is at the northeast corner of 97th Street and Metcalf Avenue, near Chick-fil-A.

The roughly 3,500-square-foot restaurant comes as the latest addition in an overarching redevelopment to the northern Overland Park site — which previously was home to the Metcalf South Shopping Center.

Nearby, a new Dutch Bros drive-thru coffee shop also plans to open soon.

Panera serves fast-casual café eats

The chain’s menu features items like chicken salad sandwiches, caesar salads and broccoli cheddar soup.

Panera also offers a variety of baked goods, such as bagels, cookies, muffins and scones.

Panera’s menu also features a range of coffee drinks, as well as teas, smoothies and lemonades.

This marks the 14th Panera in Overland Park

The Missouri-based company has five locations in Overland Park besides the one at 95 Metcalf.

Outside of Overland Park, Panera also has locations in Leawood, Lenexa, Mission, Olathe, Prairie Village and Shawnee.

The new Panera location at 95 Metcalf is owned by Flynn Group, a San Francisco-based franchisee that owns and operates more than 145 Panera locations across the country.

“As a leader in the food service industry, we are dedicated to offering exceptional food and an outstanding guest experience in every community we serve,” said Kelly Cook, Brand President of Flynn Group, via a news release. “We are grateful for the opportunity to join the local business community and look forward to welcoming and serving our new neighbors.”

