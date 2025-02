Republican lawmakers in Topeka overrode Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto on Tuesday, making a ban on gender-affirming care for minors the law in Kansas.

Under the “Help Not Harm” Act, transgender teenagers will be required to stop any gender transitioning treatments by the end of the year.

Medical providers could also face legal liability and lose their license if they approve treatments for gender dysphoria, including puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy and gender reassignment surgery.

The law also includes language that prohibits state employees from providing or encouraging such treatment or care.

It was the first legislation to reach the governor’s desk during this year’s legislative session.

Kansas is the 27th state to enact similar restrictions on gender-affirming care for minors, according to the AP. Supporters say such laws protect vulnerable children from making life-altering and irreversible medical decisions.

The override votes fell nearly completely along party lines, with all Republicans but one supporting an override and all Democrats opposed.

In the House, the tally was 85-34, and in the Senate, the vote was 31-9.

Here’s how lawmakers representing Johnson County voted:

House:

Barth — Yes

Bohi — Yes

Clayton — No

Croft — Yes

Esau — Yes

Essex — Yes

Featherston — No

Hoye — No

McDonald — No

Meyer — No

Neighbor — No

Osman — No

Ousley — No

Poskin —No

Resman — Yes

Ruiz — No

Stiens — Yes

Stogsdill — Absent (did not vote)

Sutton — Yes

Tarwater — Yes

Turk — Yes

Turner — Yes

VanHouden — Yes

Vaughn — No

Williams — Yes

Woodard — No

Xu — No

Senate: