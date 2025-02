Last year was both a time of renewal and controversy for the city of Lenexa as it saw projects get completed and made a decision that ultimately scuttled a highly-debated county homeless shelter.

The shelter decision came in Mayor Julie Sayers’s first full year in office, and in her second “State of the City” address this week, she touted the progress her city has made, while also reflecting on a sometimes-tumultuous 2024.

Here are five takeaways from her speech, given Tuesday morning at the Hyatt Place Hotel and Lenexa Conference Center:

The homeless shelter debate still looms

Last September, the Lenexa City Council voted to deny a special use permit for a proposed Johnson County year-round homeless shelter at a hotel off Interstate 35.

The vote came after months of debate that, at times, veered into personal territory, including satirical cartoons produced by a local artist online that portrayed Sayers and other local officials in an unflattering light.

She made reference to that in Tuesday’s speech, saying she wore her cartoonish depiction as a “badge of honor.”

While some people weren’t pleased with Lenexa’s decision, Sayers said she’s proud of the diligence and work the city staff and governing body put into the vote.

“Some were pleased with our final decision to deny the application, while others were disappointed. Regardless of where you stood, I can assure you that we approached this — as we do with every decision before us — with care, deliberation and a deep sense of responsibility,” she said.

The mayor’s speech Tuesday also came hours before the city council voted to approve expanding the capacity for Project 1020, the county’s only existing overnight emergency homeless shelter.

Sayers assured residents there is more work to be done in addressing the issue.

“We have all learned so much from this process and remain committed to working with all the relevant stakeholders in Johnson County to find a countywide solution to the problem of homelessness that works for everyone,” she said.

Some big projects were completed

After two years of work, Sar-Ko-Par Aquatic Center, formerly Indian Trails Aquatic Center, was completed and opened to the public last May. It had a big first year, welcoming 58,000 guests, the city says.

In August, the $73 million Lenexa Justice Center project, which houses the Lenexa Police Department and Municipal Court, was also completed and unveiled.

The city also celebrated the opening of the renovated Cedar Station Park, with new amenities like improved trail access, a shelter, picnic areas and restrooms.

Public infrastructure works highlighted

In addition to those completed projects, Sayers also highlighted other big-ticket city developments that are expected to make headway in 2025.

Throughout 2024, construction continued on the new $12.2 million Old Town Community Center.

In the fall, crews completed work on the east side of the facility, and the city was able to move its senior programming into the new space. The center will have its official ribbon-cutting ceremony this spring.

Meanwhile, a two-year $10 million project to renovate Ad Astra Pool will get underway soon.

That project includes rebuilding the pool near 83rd and Maurer, as well as building a new concession stand and bathhouse.

In 2024, Sayers said the city also spent $7 million on its annual Pavement Management Program, completing work throughout the city, including on Lackman Road and streets in eight neighborhoods, among other projects.

Its Street Reconstruction Program addressed failing streets in two neighborhoods: Penny Green and Falcon Ridge Estates. In those areas, $7.5 million from the program helped rebuild about five miles of road, Sayers said.

The city also rebuilt a mile and a half of the Little Mill Creek Trail, continued enhancements of stormwater systems, and upgraded nearly 16,000 feet of sidewalks.

Lenexa continues planning for the future

In April, the city council adopted a new Parks & Recreation Master Plan, a comprehensive roadmap that helps guide efforts for improvements and developments in parks in the coming years, with priorities like an improved trail system, an off-leash dog park and a splash pad for kids.

In July, the council adopted a new citywide Comprehensive Plan, which is meant to act as a guide for development and land-use decisions across the city for the next 20 years.

“The plan will help us make smart, fiscally responsible choices about infrastructure, public facilities, parks and trails,” Sayers said.

Sayers honored Joe Karlin

In December, long-serving Ward 1 Councilmember Joe Karlin died after a years-long battle with cancer.

Sayers defeated Karlin in the 2023 race to succeed former longtime mayor Mike Boehm.

During her speech Tuesday, Sayers paid tribute to Karlin and asked everyone to join her in a moment of silence.

“Over the course of two decades of service on the planning commission and the city council, Joe left an indelible mark on our community,” she said. “He cared deeply about this city and its people, and he will be missed.”

