Oct 07, 1946 – Feb 10, 2025

Beth S. Hall of Lake Quivira, Kansas, died Monday, February 10, 2025, surrounded by loved ones.

Beth was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on October 7, 1946, to Lloyd and Betty Shand. She attended Kirkwood, Missouri, high school before earning her BA from Duke University in 1967, and her MBA from Southern Methodist University in 1977.

Beth’s unexpected passing came as a shock to her family, friends, and other loved ones. She died of complications from surgeries after she suffered a fall while she and her husband, Tom, were vacationing in the Seychelles before embarking on a much-anticipated cruise around Africa.

Beth was taken too soon from her devoted husband. She was taken too soon from her family, close friends, and neighbors. And she was taken too soon from a world she considered magical, mysterious, and abundant.

Beth spent her life on an inspiring quest to soak in that magic. Those who knew her best knew that…

She was a planter and a grower

She was a lover and a nurturer

She was intelligent and humble

She was a peacemaker

Beth had a successful career beginning in Dallas in human resources at Core Laboratories. She moved to Kansas City in 1981 where she joined Midwest Research Institute as Compensation and Benefits Manager, then Benefits Manager at Marion Laboratories, then Vice President of Administration at BMA Corporation, then on to Seafield Capital Corporation where she retired as Senior Vice President. Upon retirement she became a consultant to numerous companies in her area of expertise, Human Resources, where she led organizations in valuing and growing human potential.

Beth was deeply moved by the grandeur of nature, so retirement for her meant more time planting and nurturing her own garden and the one she shared with grandson Jack at Lake Quivira. A Master Gardener, Beth used her skills in service to community gardens like Powell Gardens, where she served many years as a volunteer and board leader.

For decades, Beth also supported the work of Harvesters Kansas City, serving many years as a volunteer and board member, including two terms as board president. Harvesters is the community food network that supports one of Beth’s core beliefs: Food is a right, not a privilege. As Beth said, “No one should experience hunger or uncertainty about where their next meal will come from when we live in the midst of so much abundance.” In 1997, Harvesters awarded Beth their Outstanding Humanitarian Award and the Harvesters Circle of Hope Award for Volunteer Excellence.

Beth was a voracious reader and traveler. She and her husband traveled to all seven continents and to 88 countries, just missing their goal of visiting 100 countries. They would have achieved this goal had their trip where she suffered her fall been completed. Beth remained active in a book club she helped form in 1983 through the Central Exchange.

An inspiring volunteer leader, Beth chaired the boards of The Women’s Employment Network, The Central Exchange, The UMKC Women’s Center, Powell Gardens, and Harvesters for multiple terms. She gave countless hours serving on other boards including The International Relations Council, Inroads of Kansas City, Children International, Junior Achievement of Middle America, Kansas City Tomorrow, The Human Resources Advisory Board of the Bloch School at UMKC, and The Rehabilitation Institute. She also received many deserved accolades including the 1996 Women Advancing Women Award from the Soroptimist International of Kansas City.

Beth & Tom were married for 43 years. Together they loved being with their grandkids watching them grow and develop into the terrific young adults they’ve become. They enjoyed traveling the world together, playing golf together, and just enjoying the life they were so blessed to share together. Their motto was WGT: We’re Great Together!

Beth was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Betty Shand. She is survived by husband Tom, brother Duncan, stepchildren Joni and Steve, grandchildren Tommy, Jamie, William, Annabel, and Jack.

The family is in the planning stage to have a spring memorial service at Powell Gardens when the early flowers come into bloom, and a Celebration of Life shortly thereafter.

If you choose to honor Beth with a charitable donation, her favorite charity is Harvesters.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.