Bridge to Fit: Transform your fitness – 3 strength training tips for adults 40+

No matter what your fitness goal is, you should do strength training.

Now we know it’s important, but how do we do it?

Strength training will look different for everyone. At BridgeFIt Personal Training, we believe in a personalized approach that meets you where you are at.

Below are three tips you should make sure to do, so you can get the most out of your strength training without banging up your body in the process.

1. Do more than the time before

Your goal for each workout should be to do more than the previous workout. In trainer talk, this is called increasing volume. You can do this several ways by increasing repetitions, weight used, and/or more total sets for a specific exercise.

Increasing volume is one of the most important drivers to increase strength and maintain/build muscle.

This doesn’t mean you should max out every workout, but it does mean that in order to make progress, you should be tracking and being intentional about doing a little bit more than the time before.

2. Train at the right intensity

A big mistake often seen in strength training is not training at the right intensity. This happens for two reasons:

People are worried they will get hurt

People don’t know if they’re doing the exercise correctly

When talking about intensity, this doesn’t mean you need to listen to loud music and make noises.

If your goal is to do 10 repetitions of an exercise, but you choose a weight that is too light for you and you could have done 30 repetitions but stop at 10, this may not provide enough intensity to build muscle, maintain muscle, or gain strength..

You shouldn’t go too far in the other direction either! We don’t usually recommend you go to absolute failure. (This means you can’t do anymore at the end of the exercise.)

What we recommend is stopping 2-4 repetitions shy of failure when the goal is to gain strength and build muscle.

3. Pick the right exercise for YOU

This is the most important tip of the three.

At BridgeFIt Personal Training we have a technique first philosophy.

This means that before you worry about intensity and volume, you should focus on form first.

Form will ensure you get the MOST out of the exercise so you can get to your goal without getting banged up in the process.

Each exercise should be intentionally picked for you based on your goals, ability, injury history, current aches and pains, etc.

This is why strength training should be personalized to you and your goals.

