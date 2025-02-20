Lewis E. Balding

December 13, 1937 — February 13, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

Lewis Ervin Balding, born to Lewis T. Balding and Mildred B. (Warren) Balding in Medicine Lodge, Kansas, on December 13, 1937, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 13, 2025, in Overland Park, Kansas.

He was married to Diane (Fliginger) Balding on November 3, 1961. She survives him.

Lewis was preceded in death by his parents and three of his five sisters: Dorothy Phillips, Barbara Neil, and Betty Fleming.

He is survived by his two living sisters, Beverly Jo Balding and Jane Mills. He is also survived by his two children: Stephen Balding (wife Sharon) of Hutchinson, Kansas, and Julie Fager (husband David) of Olathe, Kansas. Lewis was a proud grandfather of three granddaughters, Christy (Corey) Janzen, Emily (Tristan) Opie and Hannah (Joshua) Miller and seven great-grandchildren, Eleanor, Samuel, Abigail, James, Titus, Wesley, and Truman.

A man of strong faith in Jesus Christ, Lewis loved sharing the Gospel with others. His legacy of love and devotion to his family and faith will be remembered by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.