Blue Valley School Buzz: Casey Engel named 2025 Kansas Master Teacher recipient

Congratulations to Blue Valley High teacher Casey Engel on being named a 2025 Kansas Master Teacher recipient.

The award program, established by Emporia State University in 1954, recognizes excellence in Kansas educators.

Engel, an English Language Arts teacher at Blue Valley High, started with Blue Valley Schools in 2021. Teaching is a meaningful journey that Engel embraces with both dedication and empathy.

Engel is one of seven educators selected from across the state. Recipients are selected by a committee including representatives from the Kansas Association of School Boards, Kansas State Board of Education, Kansas National Education Association, United School Administrators, and representatives of the 2024 Kansas Master Teacher class.