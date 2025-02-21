Each week during the 2025 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Johnson County lawmakers the opportunity to share their thoughts about what is happening in the state capitol.

Below is a submission from Democratic Sen. Pat Pettey, who represents Kansas Senate District 6, covering segments of Merriam, Mission and Overland Park, as well as Wyandotte County.

The Post also published a Capitol Update this week from Democratic Rep. Dan Osman. We also extended an offer to Republican Rep. Carrie Barth but did not hear back.

The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker.

Kansas has put a strong emphasis on growing jobs and keeping our young people in Kansas.

Unfortunately, availability and the high cost of childcare are issues that the Kansas Legislature needs to prioritize.

As the chair of the Early Learning Caucus, we offer forums during the session to provide information to legislators about how childcare needs are being addressed in some of our communities or other states.

One important issue is the Office of Early Childhood which the governor has made a main piece of her “State of the State” address for the last two years.

The bill would consolidate nearly 20 state government programs into a single entity.

This office would provide a solution that simplifies regulations, improves government efficiency, and removes unnecessary barriers that have limited childcare availability.

If you look at this through the lens of a citizen or childcare provider, how many government agencies do I need to set up a facility? It reduces bureaucracy greatly.

At this time, this bill has had a hearing on the House side, but no action was taken. In the Senate it has not had a hearing.

I hope as the Kansas Legislature looks at government efficiency it follows the lead of the governor.