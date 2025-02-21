Obituaries February 21, 2025 Obituaries Local obituaries from Feb. 14-20 Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Photo credit Shutterstock. The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days: Beth S. Hall Lewis E. Balding Robert “Bob” Mark Tomlinson Betty Louise Paine Mary Louise Neely Moyne Marie Gross Laura Suzanne Bliss Patricia Ann McLoud Lisa Dyer Estelle Marie Yoakum Jodi Ann Matthews Maddison Waters David C. Mitchell John “Jack” Raymond Bunker Paul S. Poling William Lee “Bill” Cook Kristen Asel Smith About the author Obituaries Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Previous articleFrom hotels to transportation, JoCo’s World Cup preparations a ‘work in progress’Next articleSMSD News: Non-Teaching Career Fair LATEST HEADLINES ‘Where is my county?’ — Faith leaders, JoCo officials clash over affordable housing trust fund Urban Egg, breakfast spot in ‘growth mode,’ eyes multiple new JoCo locations Leawood closing part of Tomahawk Creek Parkway for months-long project — What drivers need to know 2 years after Roeland Park church closed, new congregation for ‘people on the margins’ opens in its place From hotels to transportation, JoCo’s World Cup preparations a ‘work in progress’