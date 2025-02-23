Mike Frizzell February 23, 2025 Crime & Courts MO woman leads KCPD on high-speed chase into JoCo, crashes near I-35/US-69 Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL A truck driven by a suspect from Independence, Missouri, crashed in Johnson County near US-59 and I-35. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says a suspect wanted in connection to a robbery investigation led them on a pursuit into Johnson County Saturday night. In an emailed response to questions, KCPD spokesperson Capt. Jacob Becchina said officers were on patrol near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Kensington Avenue when they spotted the suspect vehicle at 8:53 p.m. (MLK Boulevard is a stretch of Swope Parkway the city renamed in 2021.) “The vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit was initiated,” Becchina said. Kansas City Scout traffic cameras captured the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driving at high speed on southbound Interstate 35 from Interstate 670 in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. Four Kansas City, Missouri, officers and the department’s helicopter chased the truck on I-35 into Johnson County. Traffic cameras showed the truck driving without lights and at high speed as it approached U.S. 69 Highway in Lenexa at 9:05 p.m. Officers from Mission had also joined the pursuit. KCPD cruisers on the scene after police from Kansas City, Missouri, pursued the suspect vehicle into Johnson County Saturday night. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. The suspect driver lost control and swerved from I-35 to US-69, crashing through one of the wooden posts of the exit sign. The truck went off into a ditch and across Marshall Drive, where it struck a light pole before going down a hill near 81st Street and Marshall Drive. “The driver was taken into custody after a brief foot chase,” Becchina said. “There were no injuries nor other accidents associated with this incident.” Lenexa firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics responded to 82nd Street and Marshall Drive, where the driver was arrested after the foot chase. Johnson County Med-Act transported the suspect driver, a woman, to an area hospital to get checked out. Lenexa Police are also investigating the crash. Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking logs show that an Independence, Missouri, woman was booked into the jail by Lenexa Police at 3:43 a.m. on a charge of reckless fleeing from a law enforcement officer. No other details were immediately available. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Previous articleYour Library: Free video streaming services help you “cut the cord,” expand horizons LATEST HEADLINES Capitol Update: Sen. Pat Pettey says Kansas needs an ‘Office of Early Childhood’ ‘Where is my county?’ — Faith leaders, JoCo officials clash over affordable housing trust fund Urban Egg, breakfast spot in ‘growth mode,’ eyes multiple new JoCo locations Leawood closing part of Tomahawk Creek Parkway for months-long project — What drivers need to know 2 years after Roeland Park church closed, new congregation for ‘people on the margins’ opens in its place