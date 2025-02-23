The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says a suspect wanted in connection to a robbery investigation led them on a pursuit into Johnson County Saturday night.

In an emailed response to questions, KCPD spokesperson Capt. Jacob Becchina said officers were on patrol near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Kensington Avenue when they spotted the suspect vehicle at 8:53 p.m. (MLK Boulevard is a stretch of Swope Parkway the city renamed in 2021.)

“The vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit was initiated,” Becchina said.

Kansas City Scout traffic cameras captured the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driving at high speed on southbound Interstate 35 from Interstate 670 in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Four Kansas City, Missouri, officers and the department’s helicopter chased the truck on I-35 into Johnson County.

Traffic cameras showed the truck driving without lights and at high speed as it approached U.S. 69 Highway in Lenexa at 9:05 p.m.

Officers from Mission had also joined the pursuit.

The suspect driver lost control and swerved from I-35 to US-69, crashing through one of the wooden posts of the exit sign.

The truck went off into a ditch and across Marshall Drive, where it struck a light pole before going down a hill near 81st Street and Marshall Drive.

“The driver was taken into custody after a brief foot chase,” Becchina said. “There were no injuries nor other accidents associated with this incident.”

Lenexa firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics responded to 82nd Street and Marshall Drive, where the driver was arrested after the foot chase.

Johnson County Med-Act transported the suspect driver, a woman, to an area hospital to get checked out.

Lenexa Police are also investigating the crash.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking logs show that an Independence, Missouri, woman was booked into the jail by Lenexa Police at 3:43 a.m. on a charge of reckless fleeing from a law enforcement officer.

No other details were immediately available.