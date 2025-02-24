August 29, 1937 — February 20, 2025

Lenexa

Constance Williams Ervin Andrews of Lenexa Kansas passed away on February 20, 2025 at the age of 87.

Constance (Connie) was born in Kansas City, Missouri on August 29, 1937. Her childhood was split between time in Kansas City and Lenexa, Kansas with a permanent move to Lenexa in 1950. She was a proud member of the Haskin family, an original Lenexa family. She was a lifelong member of the Lenexa United Methodist Church. She spent many summers at the family cabin and loved telling stories about that time. Connie attended Olathe High School, graduating in 1955. She then attended Baker University, Baldwin City, Kansas. She was a member of Phi Mu Fraternity.

Connie was married to James L. Ervin on January 24, 1957. They lived in Baldwin City, Bloomington, Indiana, and settled in Lenexa and Olathe to raise their four children, Gincey, Eric, Jocelyn, and Wyeth. Connie married Francis D. Andrews, May 15, 1976, and raised a raucous brood of seven children together. Her later years were shared with her companion, Glenn Dooley.

Connie focused on her handwork, volunteering at the Legler Barn in Lenexa, and her family. Known widely for her delicious cookies, the cookie jar was ALWAYS full and her kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were better for it. She attended every major event in her family’s lives and was giving of herself to family and friends. She worked as a bank officer at Lenexa State Bank and People’s/Mercantile Bank. She often hosted tours for the customers. She and Frank toured the US in their RV after retirement, and they spent several summers as National Park Guides in the Smoky Mountain National Park, Big Bend in Texas, Cape Hatteras and Saguaro National Park in Arizona.

Preceded in death by her parents, Dwight and Genevieve Williams, her brother, Levi Dwight Williams, and her husband, Francis D. Andrews. Survivors include children: Gincey (Roger) Mansfield, Eric Ervin, Jocelyn Ervin, and Wyeth (Debbie) Ervin. Step-children: Gail Andrews, Laura Andrews-Summers, and Peirce Andrews. Grandchildren: Genevieve (Scott) Chaffee, Elisabeth (Mark) Mansfield DeVries, Trevor (Tricia) Mansfield, Chuck (Carlie) Ervin, Schelby Heath, Terner (Ashley) Ervin, Aidan (Ali) Ervin, Kharma Magers, and Emerson Ervin.

Great-grandchildren: Jackson Mansfield, Peyton Chaffee, Gabriel Heath, Connor Ervin, Felicity Hernandez, Owen Ervin, Lilith Whitehead, Adailynn Ervin, Oliver Hatton, Juniper Braniff.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00pm, Thursday, February 27, 2025 at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am, Friday, February 28, 2025 at Lenexa United Methodist Church, 9138 Caenen Lake Rd, Lenexa, KS 66215.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lenexa Historical Society online by CLICKING HERE or American Lung Association by CLICKING HERE

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.