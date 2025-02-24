Lloyd L. Kirk

Apr 02, 1933 – Feb 13, 2025

Lloyd Lee Kirk passed away peacefully on February 13, 2025. He will be remembered by all who knew him through his genuine smile, kind heart, bright intellect, and love of learning. He was an avid reader, sports fan, and promoter of faith, family, and friends.

Lloyd was born on April 2, 1933, and raised in McCune, KS. There he was a scholar and three-sport athlete, which included playing for a state basketball championship. He attended Kansas University, majoring in Business Administration. He was president of his Beta Theta Pi Fraternity and was elected to the Omicron Delta Kappa honor society. Upon graduation he entered the U.S. Airforce. He served during the Cold War with the Strategic Air Command as a B-47 jet bomber navigator.

After the service, he was employed by the IBM Corporation in both Kansas City and Denver. He then worked with Harding Glass Industries as regional Manager in Oklahoma City. He returned to Kansas City to work for Moore Business Forms where he spent most of his career and retired in 1995 after serving as District Manager.

In 1961, he married Mildred (Millie) Beatty, originally from Omaha, NE, with whom he first spotted singing in the choir at Second Presbyterian Church. She passed away in 2010 after 49 years of marriage. They loved and were most proud of their family values and legacy. They are survived by son, Dave Kirk, of Council Grove, KS, and daughter, Katie Kirk, of Prairie Village, KS, along with five grandchildren Caleb, Sam, and Ella Kirk, and Regan and Rily-Rue Fish.

In addition to Lloyd’s family, he valued most his nationwide relationships, including cousin groups, neighbors, Church friends, Welstone residents, and the “bridge group.”

Lloyd and Millie were long time members of Southminster Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village. He was a Deacon, Elder, Clerk of the Session, and served on many committees. He participated in numerous community organizations including the Optimist Club, Civil War Round Table, Scoutmaster for 5 years, and spent many days working with Habitat for Humanity. He was an eager participant in the Ericson Fellowship of Christian Athletes Bible Study Group. From its beginning, he was a volunteer at the National WWI Museum in Kansas City.

A highlight of his life was his service as National Secretary of Beta Theta Pi, which responsibilities took he, Millie, and sometimes their kids to great cities and locations across the U.S. and Canada where they added to their already wide group of friends. In 1984, he was named Kansas City’s Beta “Man of the Year” and then in 2016, Beta’s most prestigious national award the “The Francis W. Shepardson Honor.”

Lloyd was a faithful servant and impacted everyone with his kindhearted charm.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 6306 Roe Avenue, Prairie Village, Kansas.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Southminster Church or on-line to Family-ID Giving – Family ID https://family-id.com/giving/.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.