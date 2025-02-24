Richard A. Allen

May 27, 1959 — February 21, 2025

Shawnee

Richard Arthur Allen “Rick” Age 65, of Shawnee, KS, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2025.

Rick was a devoted husband to his wife, Teresa, and a beloved son to his parents, Austin and Barbara. He was a cherished brother to Ron, Kathy, and Karen, a loving father to his children, and the proud grandfather of his greatest treasures—his grandchildren.

He dedicated much of his adult life to Gill Studios, where his strong work ethic and commitment left a lasting impression. But beyond his career, Ricks true joy came from being a grandfather. He embraced every opportunity to be a big kid, making memories filled with laughter and love.

Rick had a natural talent for fixing things and took great pride in being the family’s go-to “Mr. Fix-It.” Whether he was tinkering in the garage, repairing something around the house, or finding creative solutions to everyday problems, he was always ready to lend a helping hand. His attention to life’s small details reflected his deep care for the people and world around him.

Ricks warmth, humor, and unwavering love will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His memory will live on in the hearts of his family, friends, and those whose lives he touched.

A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of Rick on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 10:00 AM at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66210. The family kindly requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Heart Association.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.