Ronald David Philgreen, 85, passed away on February 14, 2025 in Overland Park, Kansas.

Ron was born in Kansas City, Missouri to George Irving Philgreen and Evelyn Velma Marie Philgreen on October 17th, 1939. He graduated from Westport High School in 1957. Soon after, Ron moved to California to work for San Jose Youth for Christ and attended San Jose State College. There he met his sweetheart, Carol Phyllis Marlene Wallin, and they were married on July 29th, 1960. They moved to Chicago, Illinois, where he completed a Bachelor of Arts degree at North Park College and Theological Seminary. Carol and Ron moved back to San Jose and finally to the Kansas City area where they settled and raised their three children.

Ron enjoyed singing from an early age and continued to sing at various events for much of his life. He led choral groups and/or sang in the choir of every church he attended. Ron was also an avid airplane enthusiast and private pilot. He earned his instrument rating and often flew to visit clients during his career in financial planning and life insurance. He was an accomplished public speaker and wrote many published articles, sharing his expertise in charitable estate planning. Ron was a long-time member of the Rotary Club of Overland Park and the Million Dollar Round Table of financial professionals.

Ron had a great sense of humor, an infectious laugh and an impressive number of jokes at the ready, especially those poking fun at his cherished Swedish heritage. Sven and Ernie forever! Most importantly though, he loved the Lord. His faith was his foundation and his prayers were powerful. His favorite verse was Isaiah 40:31 “They that wait upon the Lord, shall renew their strength. They shall mount up with wings as eagles. They shall run and not be weary. They shall walk and not faint.”

Ron wrote the following and wanted to share it with you here:

Don’t grieve for me now. It’s meant to be.

I’m following the path God has laid, you see.

Grieve not for me, but celebrate because I’m free.

I went into His presence as I bowed my knee.

He took my hand and I looked into His face

As He said “Welcome Home, this is now your place.”

And then the throng of smiling faces were all around me

As those who had gone ahead were shouting with glee.

Daddy and Momma, Uncle Elmer and Chris, and Irv and Vonnie jumped in the air

Along with TJ and Dusty and Suzy, who were also there.

And Clifford and Lavone and Paul and Helen and Bob and Elaine from Hillcrest

And Helen, Lee, Florence, Joe, Betty, Papa and Momma from the Wallin’s nest.

I took His hand when I heard Him call, I turned my back and left it all.

I could not stay another day, to laugh, to love, to work and play.

Tasks left undone must stay that way.

I found that peace at the close of my day.

If my parting has left a void for my Carol precious

Then fill it with remembered joys so delicious.

A companionship shared, a silly laugh, a hug, a kiss,

Oh, yes, these things I too will miss.

To my beloved Sherri, David & Jill and yours, do not sorrow.

I will always be the sunshine of all of your tomorrows.

My life’s been full, I’ve been blessed so much,

With seven grandchildren and sixty-four years of my Carol’s touch.

Lift up your hearts and rejoice since I’ll be waiting for you

On the other side, when it’s your time to cross over, too.

Lift up your hearts and peace to thee,

God wanted me now, and He has set me free.

Luv n stuf…RON

He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol Philgreen, and brother, Irving Philgreen. Ron is survived by his children, Sherri Aron (Mark), David Philgreen (Hilary), Jill Blazer (Steve); grandchildren Carrie Stephen (Jerome), Stephanie Aron, Luke Philgreen, Kimberly Blazer (Garrett Pieper), Rachel Aron, William Blazer, Lance Philgreen; sister, Vivian Pearson, twin brother, Donald Philgreen; and a loving extended family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 8th at 2 pm at Hillcrest Covenant Church. The address is 8801 Nall Avenue, Prairie Village, KS 66207. A reception at the church will follow the service.

