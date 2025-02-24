September 30, 1977 — February 17, 2025

Scott Trevor Helm, born on September 30, 1977, in Smithville, Missouri, passed away at the age of 47 on February 17, 2025, in Overland Park, Kansas, due to heart failure. His kindness, humor and devotion to his family and friends left a profound impact on those who knew him.

Scott was a dedicated husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He married the love of his life, Jenny (Hansen), on November 1, 2003, and together they built a life filled with love and joy. He was a proud father to Thomas and Addie, always cheering them on at their sports events and enjoying every moment of Addie’s performances in school musicals. His family was his deepest dream come true.

Scott’s professional journey led him to a fulfilling career as a Senior Park Worker with the Johnson County Park and Recreation department. Although he initially pursued a degree in Finance from Northwest Missouri State University, Scott realized that an office environment was not where his heart belonged. With determination, he obtained a degree in Turf Management, following his passion for being outdoors.

A passionate sports enthusiast, Scott was an ardent supporter of the Kansas City Royals, the Chicago Cubs, and the Kansas City Chiefs. His love for these teams mirrored his unwavering dedication to his family and friends.

Scott is preceded in death by his parents Tom and Carol, his brother, Tom, and his nephew, Mark, whose memories he cherished dearly. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jenny; their children, Thomas and Addie; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ed and Connie Hansen; his sister-in-law, Jena Dykstra (Dan); and nephew Parker. He is also survived by his brothers Dan (Valerie) and Ryan (Sarah); aunt Judy (Lloyd); nieces Heather, Natalie, Valerie, Janie, Colleen, Deidre, Grace and nephew Joshua as well as his nine great-nieces and nephews.

The family invites friends and loved ones to celebrate Scott’s life at Amos Funeral Home on Saturday, March 1st. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:30 PM, followed by a service in his honor. Memorial donations will be placed in a college fund for Thomas and Addie (Venmo: @Jenny-Helm-3).

Scott’s memory will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew him. As he rests in peace, our love and the blessings of a life well lived will surround him. May his beloved Jenny, Thomas, and Addie feel his love, support, guidance, and his immense pride every moment.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.