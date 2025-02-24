August 3, 1951 — February 19, 2025

Shawnee

Sharon A. (Rogers) Nelson of Shawnee, died peacefully in her home on February 19, 2025. She was born on August 3, 1951, in Beckley, West Virginia to W.J. and Ruby (Blair) Rogers.

Sharon grew up in Meadow Bridge, West Virginia, the proud daughter of a coal miner. She and her siblings attended school there. The youngest of 5 children, she held fond memories of friends, church meetings, gathering water, cooking for family, and helping at the gas station and garage that her family managed. Shortly after graduating from high school, Sharon moved to Kansas with her oldest sister, Charlotte. It was there she met and married Thomas M. Nelson, her beloved husband of nearly 50 years. While raising their four children, Sharon ran a daycare from her home. She later worked for Capitol Federal Savings. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church for nearly 50 years, where she sang in the choir. She had a deep and personal relationship with the Lord. Until the end, she reminded everyone she spoke with how much she was blessed.

Sharon loved life, and she especially loved caring for it and helping it grow. From her birds and flowers to her garden, from her “baby-sittin’ kids” to her own children and grandchildren, her kind hands were devoted to giving them everything they needed to thrive. It didn’t matter if you were her child, a friend of a friend, or a complete stranger, she welcomed everyone with a smile, conversation, and a plate full of home cooked food. She genuinely cared about you and whatever you had to say. She was proud of her children and grandchildren and talked about them every chance she could. Perhaps she was proudest of the fact that they all still made time to gather in her home and visit together in love. It was there, surrounded by the chatter of her children and grandchildren, that she was happiest.

Preceding her in death were her parents, W.J. and Ruby; her husband, Thomas; her sister, Bonnie Pomeroy; her brothers Dwight and Billy; and her son-in-law, Brent Drabik.

Sharon is survived by her sister, Charlotte Whim; her brother, Jack (Karin); her daughter, Rebecca Drabik; her sons Darrin (Jeni), Walter (Caroline), and Jonathan (Maria); 9 grandchildren with another on the way; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.

A visitation will be held at The Amos Family Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00pm, Monday, February 24, 2025, with a Rosary at 6:00pm. A Funeral Mass will take place at 10:00am, Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Shawnee. Sharon will be laid to rest with her late husband, Thomas, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, also in Shawnee, directly following the Mass.

In memory of Sharon, contributions can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203 or online by CLICKING HERE.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.