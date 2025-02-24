March 10, 1929 — February 18, 2025

Shawnee

Shirley D. Thomas, age 95, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. She was born on March 10, 1929, in Shawnee, Kansas to Ernest and Ruth (Henry) Adams.

Shirley grew up in Shawnee, graduating from Shawnee Mission Rural High School and later attended Baker University in Baldwin, KS. On May 16, 1948, Shirley was united in marriage to her husband of 64 years, G. Robert Thomas. Together they raised four children: Michael Robert, Susan Kay, Paul Garland, and Brian Keith. Shirley was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and her legacy will live on through the many lives she touched.

Shirley was an accomplished musician and used her musical gifts to serve as church pianist, organist and choir director at various churches through the years—most recently at the De Soto United Methodist Church. She loved taking care of her home, yard, and garden, and was also an excellent seamstress.

Shirley had a quick wit and a great sense of humor. She loved telling stories and often amazed people with her ability to remember even the smallest details from her childhood. She loved playing games with her grandchildren, but they knew grandma played to win, and there was no counting on your fingers under the table.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Ernest and Ruth Adams; her husband G. Robert Thomas; her sister Evelyn Adams; her brother Glenn Adams; her son, Brian Thomas; and her granddaughter, Sarah Thomas.

Survivors include son Mike Thomas and wife Darla of Manhattan, KS; daughter Susan Hayes and husband Brian of Salina, KS; and son Paul Thomas and wife Vicky of Shawnee, KS; along with 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law Norma Adams, Karen Locke (Steve) and Carol Thomas; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, followed by a funeral at 2:00 pm, both at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS. She will be laid to rest at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Kansas City, KS following the funeral service.

In memory of Shirley, contributions may be made to De Soto United Methodist Church, 8760 Kill Creek Road, De Soto, KS 66018.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.