A new Westlake Ace Hardware store is on its way to an expanding shopping center in western Shawnee.

The Lenexa-based hardware company announced Thursday that it will build a new store at the Monticello shopping center near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Kansas Highway 7.

New Westlake Ace store will be just off K-7

Westlake Ace Hardware plans to build a brand new 12,500-square foot store at the shopping center, according to a company release.

There, it will join other exisiting tenants like Price Chopper, Advance Auto and Chipotle.

Pending construction, the store will likely hold a soft opening in late 2025 or early 2026, the company says.

Westlake Ace Hardware sells various tools and home goods

The store’s inventory includes items like power tools, gardening tools, building supplies and paint.

In addition to maintenance items, the company also offers a range of outdoor furniture and decor items.

Westlake Ace Hardware also offers at-home “handyman” repair and maintenance services.

This will be the 11th Westlake Ace in Johnson County

The company opened a new store further south in July 2024, at the Fountains shopping center in Overland Park.

Westlake Ace Hardware is also in the process of relocating an Olathe store from 120 N. Clairborne Rd., to the northeast corner of 151st Street and Black Bob Road, due to the impending I-35 and Santa Fe overhaul project.

The Lenexa-based company also has stores in Lenexa, Prairie Village and Shawnee.

