Barbara Sue Phelps Graves, 84, of Louisburg, KS, passed away February 20, 2025. A Celebration of Life Open House will be held at The Louisburg United Methodist Church 249 N. Metcalf Rd., Louisburg, KS on March 1, 2025 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to The Louisburg United Methodist Church 249 N. Metcalf Rd., Louisburg, KS 66053.

Mrs. Barbara Graves was born August 20, 1940, in Alton, IL. She was a wonderful wife and mother who loved her family, and more than anything enjoying time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She married Merle Graves on February 27, 1960, in Alton, IL., they were high school sweethearts. She worked for a short time at MacDonald Douglas in St. Louis, MO before staying home to be mom to her 3 children. She and Merle moved from Alton to Springfield, IL to Arlington Heights, IL, and then settled in Overland Park, KS in 1972, where they enjoyed playing tennis and building lifelong friendships at the Nall Hills Country Club. They became active members of Colonial Presbyterian Church where Barbara worked in the preschool. She sang in the choir wherever she went. The family spent many happy times at The Lake of the Ozarks every summer. Barbara and Merle moved to Osage Beach, MO upon retirement, returning to Louisburg in 2019. She enjoyed the women’s group at Louisburg United Methodist Church. After Merle’s passing in 2022, she was cared for by her son, Todd Graves.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Merle Graves; Parents, Hubert and Mary Phelps of Hollister, MO; brother, Richard Phelps of College Station, TX. Barbara is survived by her son, Todd Graves of Louisburg, KS; daughter, Kathy Kelly of Wichita, KS; son, Jeff of Coco Beach FL; grandchildren, Jordan Graves of Kansas City, KS; Michelle Kritzler of Lakewood, CO; Patrick Kelly (Theresa) of Park City, KS; Jack Kelly of Hays, KS; Daniel Kelly (Ashley) of Hays, KS; Maggie Kelly of Seattle, WA and 3 great grandchildren.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.